Alabama QB Mac Jones Wins 2020 Davey O'Brien Award

University of Alabama signal caller Mac Jones made school history on Thursday evening and became the Crimson Tide's first-ever winner of the Davey O'Brien Award.

He took home the honor of the nation's top quarterback over Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Florida's Kyle Trask. Jones also finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting earlier in the week.

Jones, a junior from Jacksonville, Fla., leads the nation in passing efficiency (203.3), total quarterback rating (95.6) and completion percentage (.770). He is second in the nation in both passing yards (4,036) and passing TD’s (36). Jones has guided top-ranked Alabama (12-0) into the College Football Playoff National Championship with four 400-yard games and eight over 300, just missing it with 297 yards in last week’s Rose Bowl semifinal win over Notre Dame. Jones is only the eighth Davey O'Brien Award winner from the SEC.

"We've obviously always had a tremendous amount of respect for Mac in terms of how he viewed his development as a player," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "He never was ever discouraged or really ever talked about leaving or transferring. I think he had a different mentality that I've got to work hard to try to earn a spot here, and by doing that over several years improved pretty dramatically and used the opportunity to play behind the good players to actually enhance his development. See how they did things. And consequently, I think when he got his opportunity after being here for several years, he's played pretty well.

"And I think development is something that all players at every position, whether they got to college or when they go to the NFL, is something that they need to be focused on whether than just how much am I gonna play immediately."

Davey O'Brien Award Winners

Year Player School

2020 Mac Jones Alabama

2019 Joe Burrow LSU

2018 Kyler Murray Oklahoma

2017 Baker Mayfield Oklahoma

2016 Deshaun Watson Clemson

2015 Deshaun Watson Clemson

2014 Marcus Mariota Oregon

2013 Jameis Winston Florida State

2012 Johnny Manziel Texas A&M

2011 Robert Griffin III Baylor

2010 Cam Newton Auburn

2009 Colt McCoy Texas

2008 Sam Bradford Oklahoma

2007 Tim Tebow Florida

2006 Troy Smith Ohio State

2005 Vince Young Texas

2004 Jason White Oklahoma

2003 Jason White Oklahoma

2002 Brad Banks Iowa

2001 Eric Crouch Nebraska

2000 Chris Weinke Florida State

1999 Joe Hamilton Georgia Tech

1998 Michael Bishop Kansas State

1997 Peyton Manning Tennessee

1996 Danny Wuerffel Florida

1995 Danny Wuerffel Florida

1994 Kerry Collins Penn State

1993 Charlie Ward Florida State

1992 Gino Louis Torretta Miami

1991 Ty Detmer BYU

1990 Ty Detmer BYU

1989 Andre Trevor Ware Houston

1988 Troy Aikman UCLA

1987 Don McPherson Syracuse

1986 Vinny Testaverde Miami

1984 Doug Flutie Boston College

1983 Steve Young BYU

1982 Todd Alan Blackledge Penn State

1981 James Robert McMahon BYU

1885 Chuck Long Iowa

