Alabama RB Najee Harris Wins 2020 Doak Walker Award
On Thursday evening, University of Alabama running back Najee Harris was named the 2020 Doak Walker Award, which honors the nation's best tailback.
In addition to outstanding performance on the field, candidates for the award must have demonstrated records of leadership and exhibited the characteristics of sportsmanship and fair play associated with Doak Walker, which has contributed to underdog winners in the past.
The Crimson Tide tailback won over Iowa State's Breece Hall and Clemson's Travis Etienne. He is the third winner from Alabama in the history of the award.
Harris, a senior from Antioch, Calif., helped keep the pace in undefeated Alabama’s offense by leading the nation with 27 total TD’s and as the SEC leader in rushing yards (1,387, 3rd in nation), rushing yards per game (115.6, 12th) and rushing TD’s (24, 1st). He scored at least one TD in 11 of the Crimson Tide’s 12 games.
The first team All-SEC back rushed for 125 yards last week in Alabama’s 34-17 Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame with 40 receiving yards and had 245 total yards and a record five TD’s in the Crimson Tide’s win over Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship Game. He became Alabama’s career rushing leader (now 3,717 yards) in the SEC title game, passing 2015 Doak Walker Award winner Derrick Henry.
Another all-purpose threat, Harris has averaged 9.6 yards on his 36 catches. Henry is the Tide’s last Doak Walker Award winner from 2015 and Trent Richardson won it in 2011.
Past Doak Walker Award Winners
2020 Najee Harris Alabama
2019 Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin
2018 Jonathan Taylor Wisconsin
2017 Bryce Love Stanford
2016 D'Onta Foreman Texas
2015 Derrick Henry Alabama
2014 Melvin Gordon Wisconsin
2013 Andre Williams Boston College
2012 Monte Ball Wisconsin
2011 Trent Richardson Alabama
2010 LaMike James Oregon
2009 Toby Gerhart Stanford
2008 Shonn Greene Iowa
2007 Darren McFadden Arkansas
2006 Darren McFadden Arkansas
2005 Reggie Bush USC
2004 Cedric Benson Texas
2003 Chris Perry Michigan
2002 Larry Johnson Penn State
2001 Luke Staley BYU
2000 LaDainian Tomlinson TCU
1999 Ron Dayne Wisconsin
1998 Ricky Williams Texas
1997 Ricky Williams Texas
1996 Byron Hanspard Texas Tech
1995 Eddie George Ohio State
1994 Rashaan Salaam Colorado
1993 Bam Morris Texas Tech
1992 Garrison Hearst Georgia
1991 Trevor Cobb Rice
1990 Greg Lewis Washington