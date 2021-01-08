Alabama RB Najee Harris Wins 2020 Doak Walker Award

Harris becomes the third Crimson Tide player in school history to be recognized as the nation's best tailback

On Thursday evening, University of Alabama running back Najee Harris was named the 2020 Doak Walker Award, which honors the nation's best tailback.

In addition to outstanding performance on the field, candidates for the award must have demonstrated records of leadership and exhibited the characteristics of sportsmanship and fair play associated with Doak Walker, which has contributed to underdog winners in the past.

The Crimson Tide tailback won over Iowa State's Breece Hall and Clemson's Travis Etienne. He is the third winner from Alabama in the history of the award.

Harris, a senior from Antioch, Calif., helped keep the pace in undefeated Alabama’s offense by leading the nation with 27 total TD’s and as the SEC leader in rushing yards (1,387, 3rd in nation), rushing yards per game (115.6, 12th) and rushing TD’s (24, 1st). He scored at least one TD in 11 of the Crimson Tide’s 12 games.

The first team All-SEC back rushed for 125 yards last week in Alabama’s 34-17 Rose Bowl win over Notre Dame with 40 receiving yards and had 245 total yards and a record five TD’s in the Crimson Tide’s win over Florida in the 2020 SEC Championship Game. He became Alabama’s career rushing leader (now 3,717 yards) in the SEC title game, passing 2015 Doak Walker Award winner Derrick Henry.

Another all-purpose threat, Harris has averaged 9.6 yards on his 36 catches. Henry is the Tide’s last Doak Walker Award winner from 2015 and Trent Richardson won it in 2011.

