Alabama Remains No. 1 in College Football Playoff Rankings

To no surprise, the University of Alabama remained at No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings that were released on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a 42-13 drumming of Auburn and currently the top team in the sport in the Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25.

After Alabama, the committee didn't make any changes to the top teams as Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State round out the top four.

The Buckeyes had its game with Illinois canceled due to COVID-19 and is one more cancellation away from not being eligible for the Big Ten Championship.

Texas A & M and Florida are the first two teams out at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.

Georgia is the only other Southeastern Conference team in the rankings at No. 8.

As a whole, the team that made the biggest jump was Iowa State, who vaulted up to four spots to No. 9 after beating Texas on the road, 23-20.

Here is a look at the full rankings:

2020 College Football Playoff Rankings

Rank, team, record

1. Alabama (8-0)

2. Notre Dame (9-0)

3. Clemson (8-1)

4. Ohio State (4-0)

5. Texas A & M (6-1)

6. Florida (7-1)

7. Cincinnati (8-0)

8. Georgia (6-2)

9. Iowa State (7-2)

10. Miami (7-1)

11. Oklahoma (6-2)

12. Indiana (5-1)

13. BYU (9-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. Oklahoma State (5-2)

16. Wisconsin (2-1)

17. North Carolina (6-3)

18. Coastal Carolina (9-0)

19. Iowa (4-2)

20. USC (3-0)

21. Marshall (7-0)

22. Washington (3-0)

23. Oregon (3-1)

24. Tulsa (5-1)

25. Lousiana (8-1)