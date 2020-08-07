Bama Central
Alabama Football's Two Additional Conference Opponents Revealed by SEC

Joey Blackwell

Alabama football need wait no longer as the SEC officially announced the two additional teams that the Crimson Tide will be taking on this fall: at Missouri and hosting Kentucky.

The teams of the SEC were distributed their final two teams of the 2020 season on the SEC Network on Friday afternoon.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight Conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement released by the conference. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

Prior to today's news, the Crimson Tide's schedule already consisted of the following eight teams: Georgia, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn.

With the addition of Missouri and Kentucky, Alabama now has its full list of opponents. However, a formal schedule with dates and times will be released by the conference within the next two weeks, according to the SEC's statement.

Historically, the Crimson Tide and the Tigers have played a total of six times in series history, with Alabama holding a 4-2 record in the series. After losing the first two games against Missouri, Alabama has now won the last four, with the most recent victory coming in 2018 when the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers in Bryant-Denny Stadium 39-10.

Regarding the Wildcats, Alabama and Kentucky have met a grand total of 40 times, with the Crimson Tide owning a whopping 37-2-1 record over the Wildcats. The most recent meeting between the two teams occurred in Tuscaloosa back in 2016, when Alabama defeated Kentucky 34-6.

Both of Alabama's most recent wins over Missouri and Kentucky were the Crimson Tide's homecoming game.

Here is a full list of the two addition teams for each SEC team:

  • Alabama: at Missouri, hosting Kentucky
  • Arkansas: at Florida, hosting Georgia
  • Auburn: at South Carolina, hosting Tennessee
  • Florida: at Texas A&M, hosting Arkansas
  • Georgia: at Arkansas, hosting Mississippi State
  • Kentucky: at Alabama, hosting Ole Miss
  • LSU: at Vanderbilt, hosting Missouri
  • Mississippi State: at Georgia, hosting Vanderbilt
  • Missouri: at LSU, hosting Alabama
  • Ole Miss: at Kentucky, hosting South Carolina
  • South Carolina: at Ole Miss, hosting Auburn
  • Tennessee: at Auburn, hosting Texas A&M
  • Texas A&M: at Tennessee, hosting Florida
  • Vanderbilt: at Mississippi State, hosting LSU

On July 30 the SEC announced that it would be abandoning its original 12-game mixed conference schedule in favor of a 10-game conference-only schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to amending the teams' schedules, the conference also announced that the original season start date of Sept. 5 would be pushed back to Sept. 26. The SEC Championship Game was also pushed back to Dec. 19.

All teams will have a bye week in the middle of their season as well as every team of the conference experiencing an off week on Dec. 12, the week before the SEC title game.

