Alabama Set To Add Coleman Hutzler to Coaching Staff

It appears the Crimson Tide could have another coaching overhaul this offseason.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama is not done making moves with its coaching staff. Minutes after reports surfaced that Travaris Robinson was set to become Alabama’s next cornerbacks coach, it appears as though the Crimson Tide is also hiring Ole Miss special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler on Wednesday night.

Hutzler updated his Twitter profile Wednesday, stating that he is now Alabama’s special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach. It’s currently not clear how Hutzler’s hiring will shake up the rest of the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff. Drew Svoboda took over Alabama’s special teams/tight ends coaching role last season while Sal Sunseri currently serves as the Tide’s outside linebacking coach.

This story will be updated.

