Alabama To Hire Travaris Robinson as New CB Coach

The Miami defensive backs coach will take over for Jay Valai, who left the Crimson Tide for Oklahoma earlier this month.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It appears Alabama has found its next cornerbacks coach. According to a report from 247, Travaris Robinson has accepted the role with the Crimson Tide after spending the past season as Miami’s defensive backs coach. Robinson will replace Jay Valai, who left Alabama to become Oklahoma’s co-defensive coordinator and pass defense coach last week.

Robinson, 40, joins the Crimson Tide with plenty of SEC experience. Before joining Miami last offseason, the former Auburn cornerback served as the defensive coordinator & defensive backs coach at South Carolina from 2016-20. Prior to that, he coached defensive backs at Auburn (2015), Florida (2011-14), Texas Tech (2010), Southern Miss (2009) and Western Kentucky (2008). He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Auburn from (2006-07).

Alabama now has four on-field assistants with defensive coordinator experience, including current defensive coordinator Pete Golding, safeties coach Charles Kelly, outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri in addition to Robinson. Defensive analyst Dave Huxtable also has experience as a defensive coordinator.

Robinson, who goes by “T-Rob” is regarded as one of the nation’s top recruiters. The Miami native helped Florida land five-star cornerbacks Vernon Hargreaves III (2013) and Teez Tabor in consecutive years. While at South Carolina, he also served as the lead recruiter for Jordan Burch, helping to the Gamecocks land the five-star defensive tackle in the 2020 class.

Miami pass defense struggled last year, ranking No. 102 in the nation while surrendering 250.6 yards per game through the air. However, a lot of that can be attributed to a young Hurricanes’ secondary that saw four freshman defensive backs combine for 17 starts.

Robinson has helped mold several top defensive backs in his coaching career, including first-round picks Jaycee Horn (No. 8 overall, 2001), Hargreaves (No. 11 overall, 2016) and Matt Elam (No. 32 overall, 2013). He’ll take over an Alabama cornerbacks room that features three five-star talents in rising sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry and LSU transfer Eli Ricks.

Robinson played under Tommy Tuberville at Auburn from 1999-2002. During his senior season, he earned first-team All-SEC honors, 92 tackles and four interceptions. He concluded his collegiate career with 166 tackles and five picks. Robinson later played two seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.