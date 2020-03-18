Alabama's Shae Mahoney named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Bama Central
Alabama senior Shea Mahoney has been named the 2020 SEC Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Mahoney, a senior from Algonquin, Ill., completed her undergraduate degree in communications science (minor in advertising) in three years with a 3.93 grade point average and is pursuing a graduate degree in sports management with a 4.0 GPA. 

This season, Mahoney posted career-best scores of 9.95 on the floor exercise and 9.900 on the vault to help lead Alabama to a win over Kentucky on Feb. 28. 

She won the uneven bars vs. Missouri and the floor exercise vs. Arkansas and Kentucky. 

Mahoney recorded career-best scores of 9.975 on the uneven bars, 9.950 on the floor exercise and 9.900 on the vault. 

She is a three-year Scholastic All-American and was named to the 2018 and 2019 SEC Academic Honor Roll and the 2017 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll. Mahoney is a member of the 2019 All-SEC Team and the 2019 SEC Community Service Team. 

She was named to both the President’s List (4.0 grade point average) and the Dean’s List (3.5 or better GPA) during her undergraduate career.

This story will be updated

Comments (1)
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Well-deserved. I'm glad that the SEC is distributing the honors despite the season being cancelled.

