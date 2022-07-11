Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Adds Versatile Utility Player Lauren Esman from Michigan

The 2019 Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year is joining the Crimson Tide with two years of eligibility remaining.

While Patrick Murphy was seen repping a Montana Fouts jersey at the World Games Sunday night to support two of his Crimson Tide players, the Alabama softball head coach has also been busy on the recruiting trail. 

For the second time in three days, Alabama softball has picked up a commit from the transfer portal. Michigan's Lauren Esman announced on social media that she would be committing to the Crimson Tide.

"I am so excited to announce that I will be transferring to the University of Alabama to continue my softball and academic career for the next two years," Esman said on Instagram. Thank you Coach Murph, Aly, and Steph for taking a chance on me. I already feel like a part of the family. RTR"

Esman played three seasons for the Wolverines, but still has two years of eligibility left because of the COVID waiver from the 2020 season. Michigan had her listed as a left-handed pitcher/utility player on the official roster, but she only made one appearance in the circle over three years for the Wolverines. 

However, Esman has been playing in the Florida Golf Coast League, a summer league for college softball players in Bradenton, Florida, and has been pitching down there this summer. 

After Lexi Kilfoyl entered the transfer portal, Alabama only has three pitchers on the roster— Fouts, redshirt sophomore Alex Salter and junior Jaala Torrence.  Esman could be used as a pitcher for the Crimson Tide. Her senior year of high school she had a 0.42 ERA with 341 strikeouts in 148.2 innings pitched.

Esman started 38 games last season at first base for Michigan and hit .263 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. 

She becomes the third player Alabama has picked up from the transfer portal, joining the 2022 MAC Player of the Year Faith Hensley and Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama. 

