Alabama softball received some good transfer portal news on Saturday morning. The Crimson Tide picked up an experienced outfielder in Ball State transfer Faith Hensley.

"First I want to say thank you to Ball State University for an amazing four years and undergraduate degree," Hensley said in a statement on social media. "I am excited to announce for my fifth year of eligibility I will be transferring to the University of Alabama! I am pumped to get to work and have some fun. Roll Tide."

Hensley is coming off an impressive senior season where she hit .404 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs. But not only did she hit for power, she consistently found ways to get on base with a .533 OBP. These numbers were strong enough to win 2022 MAC Player of the Year.

The MAC is not as tough of a conference top to bottom as the SEC, but her batting average, home runs, and on-base percentage would have all led the Crimson Tide last season. In her lone game against an SEC opponent, Hensely went 2-2 with two walks against Missouri on March 20.

She leaves Ball State as the career leader in on-base percentage, second in batting average third in slugging percentage and tied for eighth in home runs.

Alabama only has Kat Grill, Jenna Johnson and Jordan Stephens returning in the outfield, so this was position of need for head coach Patrick Murphy and the Crimson Tide. In her 108 career starts, Hensley spent 90 in left field, nine in right field, seven in centerfield and two as designated player. Incoming freshman Larissa Preuitt, the 2021-2022 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year, also plays outfield and will be in competition for a starting spot.

Dallis Goodnight, Savannah Woodard and Jenna Lord all played outfield some last season, but were three of the six Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2022 season joining pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, catcher Abby Doerr and infielder Megan Bloodworth.

Hensely joins North Alabama transfer Emma Broadfoot as the second player from the portal this offseason.