Alabama Secures Win Over Arkansas During Second Matchup of the Weekend

Tuscaloosa, Ala.- Alabama softball made its presence known on Saturday afternoon inside Rhodes. After falling to Arkansas on Friday night, Alabama responded with a 10-2 win. This is the second matchup for the two teams over the weekend. Alabama gained the lead during the bottom of the second and carried it all the way until the end of the game.

Freshman Lexi Kilfoyl (5-4) led the Crimson Tide to the win with a total of 116 pitches over six innings. Kilfoyl threw six strikeouts and only allowed four hits throughout the game. Arkansas pitcher, Jenna Bloom (3-2), threw a total of 65 pitches over two innings which included two strikeouts.

This story will be updated.