All Things Bama Podcast: What's Next for Alabama Basketball? Plus a Softball Update

Tyler Martin

Host Tyler Martin is joined by BamaCentral editor Christopher Walsh on the Tuesday edition of the All Things Bama Podcast. 

Walsh and Martin recap the Alabama/LSU basketball game, Herb Jones' epic performance, and Alabama softball's previous weekend in Florida, where the team defeated No. 1 ranked Washington and lost to No. 2 UCLA. 

The two look ahead on the Crimson Tide's schedule to see what its NCAA tournament prospects are and ponder who the next Alabama athlete is to have their jersey retired. 

The All Things Bama Podcast is available every Tuesday and Thursday on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Anchor. Former guests of the show include Eli Gold, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Cory Reamer, and Peter Burns of the SEC Network. 

