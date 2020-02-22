Alabama Softball Tops Louisville for Third Bama Bash Victory

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball finished its third game of the Easton Bama Bash with a 9-0 win over Louisville Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Lexi Kilfoyl threw a no run shutout with a total of 66 pitches. Kilfoyl (4-2) threw five strikeouts and only allowed three hits over the five innings. Louisville pitcher, freshman Taylor Roby (3-4), threw 66 pitches with five runs and three hits over two innings.

Junior KB Sides grabbed a career high of five RBIs throughout the game. Freshman Savannah Woodard led the Crimson Tide with two runs.

Sides was the first to get things started for Alabama with a triple into left field that pushed two runs home, creating a 2-0 lead for Alabama in the bottom of the first. Junior Maddie Morgan followed with a squeeze bunt, driving Sides home and pushing Alabama ahead 3-0.

Sophomore Skylar Wallace walked with bases loaded, sending Freshman Jenna Johnson home. Alabama leads 4-0 with zero outs. Shortly after, Sides knocks one to left field which pushes Woodard home. Alabama leads 5-0 at the bottom of the second.

An RBI single for Alexis Mack followed by an RBI groundout for Wallace advances the Crimson Tide to a 7-0 lead. Sides comes out with a two-run single, marking her career high of five RBIs, pushing Alabama ahead 9-0 at the bottom of the third.

Alabama holds the 9-0 lead against Louisville all the way until the fifth inning closeout.

The Crimson Tide will play Penn State (4:02 p.m. CT) for its second game on Saturday.