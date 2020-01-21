Alabama Will Start Season No. 1 in D1Softball  Preseason Rankings

The University of Alabama softball team will start the 2020 campaign with a target on its back. D1Softball released its inaugural Top 25 rankings on Tuesday and Alabama owns the No. 1 spot in the nation.

In 2019, the Crimson Tide finished 60-10 with a SEC title and an appearance in the Women's College World Series semifinals. The 2020 roster will return 13 players from a year ago. Experience and depth will be a huge factor moving forward for the Crimson Tide.

The Crimson Tide is ranked ahead of the defending national champion UCLA and national runner-up Oklahoma, who are ranked No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

Here is Bama Central's 2020 season preview for the Crimson Tide.

The SEC has a total of ten teams in the rankings, which is the most of any conference. These rankings were comprised by sportswriters, broadcasters, coaches, and analysts from across the country. The Crimson Tide will face off against 11 of D1Softball's Preseason Top 25 teams throughout the 2020 season.

Alabama will start its season on Feb. 7 in the Joanne Graff Classic in Tallahassee, Fl., against North Carolina and No. 10 Florida State.

D1Softball Preseason Rankings

1. Alabama

2. Washington

3. Arizona

4. UCLA

5. Oklahoma

6. Texas

7. Minnesota

8. Louisiana

9. Florida

10. Florida State

11. LSU

12. Oklahoma State

13. Northwestern

14. Tennessee

15. Georgia

16. Texas Tech

17. Kentucky

18. Michigan

19. Oregon

20. South Carolina

21. Arkansas

22. Auburn

23. Arizona State

24. Wisconsin

25. Missouri