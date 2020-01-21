Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Will Start Season No. 1 in D1Softball  Preseason Rankings

Tyler Martin

The University of Alabama softball team will start the 2020 campaign with a target on its back. D1Softball released its inaugural Top 25 rankings on Tuesday and Alabama owns the No. 1 spot in the nation. 

In 2019, the Crimson Tide finished 60-10 with a SEC title and an appearance in the Women's College World Series semifinals. The 2020 roster will return 13 players from a year ago. Experience and depth will be a huge factor moving forward for the Crimson Tide. 

The Crimson Tide is ranked ahead of the defending national champion UCLA and national runner-up Oklahoma, who are ranked No. 4 and  No. 5, respectively. 

Here is Bama Central's 2020 season preview for the Crimson Tide. 

The SEC has a total of ten teams in the rankings, which is the most of any conference. These rankings were comprised by sportswriters, broadcasters, coaches, and analysts from across the country. The Crimson Tide will face off against 11 of D1Softball's Preseason Top 25 teams throughout the 2020 season. 

Alabama will start its season on Feb. 7 in the Joanne Graff Classic in Tallahassee, Fl., against North Carolina and No. 10 Florida State.

D1Softball Preseason Rankings

1. Alabama   

2. Washington 

3. Arizona 

4. UCLA 

5. Oklahoma 

6. Texas 

7. Minnesota 

8. Louisiana 

9. Florida 

10. Florida State 

11. LSU 

12. Oklahoma State

13. Northwestern 

14. Tennessee 

15. Georgia 

16. Texas Tech 

17. Kentucky 

18. Michigan 

19. Oregon 

20. South Carolina 

21. Arkansas 

22. Auburn

23. Arizona State 

24. Wisconsin 

25. Missouri 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 21, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 23/25 Tennessee at Buzzer-Beater

The Lady Vols sealed the win on Rennia Davis’ 30-foot fade away

Allie Wright

Jalen Hurts to Wear Special Alabama/Oklahoma Helmet in Senior Bowl

Quarterback to wear logos of both Crimson Tide and Sooners during Senior Bowl game, practices

Christopher Walsh

With Four Returning Starting Linemen, Alabama's Running Game Could be Scary Good

Even though Jedrick Wills Jr. has moved on, Evan Neal looks ready to be a rock at tackle

Christopher Walsh

Hebert Jones is this Week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

The junior guard posted two-consecutive double-doubles to give him this week’s top honor

Joey Blackwell

Former Alabama Player Freddie Roach Poised to Join Coaching Staff

Crimson Tide likely to have new defensive line coach for 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

SEC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 11

After a big week for Alabama basketball, see where the Crimson Tide lands in this week's power rankings

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Jan. 20, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball vs Missouri

Live updates and analysis from Coleman Coliseum as the Crimson Tide clash with the Tigers

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Basketball Seeks to Keep Momentum Moving Forward After Big Week

The Crimson Tide now has two-consecutive wins and is seeking to keep up the pace

Joey Blackwell