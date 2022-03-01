Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Stays Strong at No. 2 in Polls

The Crimson Tide is one of the four undefeated teams in college softball at the top of the rankings.

There are just four undefeated teams left in college softball, and one of them is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Team 26 was a perfect 6-0 in game over a four-day stretch down in Louisiana over the long weekend. 

The Crimson Tide picked up another pair of top-25 wins over then No. 20 Louisiana and now sit at 15-0. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in all major polls behind the defending national champions Oklahoma at No. 1. The other undefeated teams are No. 3 Florida State and No. 4 Florida. Until any of the four teams loses, the rankings are unlikely to change.

Alabama will play the Seminoles in a midweek game at Rhoads Stadium on March 16 and will go to Gainesville to play the Gators for a weekend SEC series April 9-11. Florida is also the host of the SEC Tournament this year. 

Alabama Softball at the Mardi Gras Mambo

Jaala Torrence
Patrick Murphy and Ally Shipman
Alabama softball infield
M'Kay Gidley
022522_WSB_FoutsMo_SOUTHEASTERN_LOUISIANA_KG7533

The Crimson Tide has wins over No. 6 Virginia Tech, No. 9 Arizona and No. 21 Louisiana in this week's poll. Alabama and Florida are two of nine SEC schools in this week's NFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 along with Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU. 

Week 3 NFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, Points)

1. Oklahoma, 15-0, 800 (32 first place votes)

2. Alabama, 15-0, 768

3. Florida State, 15-0, 734

4. Florida, 16-0, 704

5. UCLA, 12-3, 669

6. Virginia Tech, 11-2, 639

7. Washington, 11-4, 526

8. Oklahoma State, 10-4, 504

9. Arizona, 10-4, 492

10. Kentucky, 13-1, 488

Read More

11. Arkansas, 8-3, 466

12. Oregon, 11-3, 449

13. Duke, 13-3 424

14. Clemson, 11-3, 416

15. Missouri, 12-4, 374

16. Georgia, 348, 14-2

17. Northwestern, 10-4, 296

18. Tennessee, 9-6, 247

19. Michigan, 8-5, 231

20. Auburn, 15-1, 214

21. Louisiana, 10-2, 182

22. LSU, 12-5, 133

23. Arizona State, 9-4, 106

24. UCF, 10-6, 50

25. Notre Dame, 12-3, 39

Alabama softball infield
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Stays Strong at No. 2 in Polls

By Katie Windham
2 minutes ago
attachment-_big_021722_WBB_DavisBr_Tennessee_RS7025
All Things Bama

Brittany Davis Named Second Team All-SEC

By Blake Byler
11 minutes ago
Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jahvon Quinerly (13) guard Jaden Shackelford (5) and guard JD Davison (3) celebrate after defeating the Baylor Bears at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

Trending with the Tide: Things are Clicking Again for Alabama Basketball

By Tony Tsoukalas
48 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Alabama Crimson Tide forward Noah Gurley (0) shoots as Mississippi Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
All Things Bama

Alabama F Noah Gurley Discusses Decision to Return for Extra Season

By Joey Blackwell
1 hour ago
50 legends
ASWA

The 50 Legends of the Alabama Sports Writers Association

By BamaCentral Staff
2 hours ago
Denver Nuggets power forward JaMychal Green (0) shoots the ball past Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Ben McLemore (23) during the second half at Moda Center.
All Things Bama

JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham
2 hours ago
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Five Alabama Questions Heading into the NFL Combine

By Tony Tsoukalas
3 hours ago
Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne
All Things Bama

Crimson TideCrimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Roll Call: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

By Tony Tsoukalas
13 hours ago