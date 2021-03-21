Alabama Takes Tennessee Softball Series With 3-0 Win

Clutch Crimson Tide hits in the fifth inning doomed Volunteers in rubber game of weekend series between ranked teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Through four and a third innings, Tennessee right hander Ashley Rogers was no-hitting No. 2 Alabama with her rise ball at the Rhoads House.

And then the Crimson Tide broke through in a big way.

Graduate Claire Jenkins walked and second baseman Savannah Woodard broke up said no-no. Designated Player Lexi Kilfoyl drove Jenkins home to break a scoreless deadlock. Pinch-hitter Maddie Morgan drove in Woodard with an RBI-groundout and Alabama hung on for a series-clinching 3-0 home win.

With victory, the Crimson Tide rallied to take wins Saturday and Sunday.

“Really good series win for us," Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy said. "I figured only one run would be necessary and it was. When you only get three hits you hope they cone in one inning, and they did.”

Montana Fouts got the win in the circle to go 9-2 on the season. She went the distance and gave up three runs.

Fouts walked one and struck out eight. She gave up no runs on six hits.

“Our defense clicked," Fouts said. "I could have been sharper, but mostly I just trust my defense. They were making great plays behind me.”

KB Sides got an RBI on a bases loaded walk and Maddie Morgan pinch hit for Taylor Clark to drive in a run with a groundout.

Alabama upped its season record to 23-2, 4-1 SEC.

The 21st-ranked Volunteers dropped to 21-5, 2-4.

The Crimson Tide will be back in action with a Wednesday home game against North Alabama at 6 p.m. CT. That game can be seen on SEC Network Plus.

Injury-wise, Murphy said freshman Bailey Dowling has an MRI tomorrow regarding a Saturday knee injury.

He added that outfielder Jenna Johnson, also battling a knee injury is “coming along in her rehab and may be back in two weeks.”