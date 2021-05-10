Alabama Softball's Montana Fouts Named SEC Pitcher of the Week

Fouts has now received the honor on four occasions this season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball junior pitcher Montana Fouts has been named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Fouts picked up two wins last week in the Crimson Tide’s three-game sweep of Ole Miss. Between the two wins, Fouts pitched two complete games and amassed 20 strikeouts and walked just two.

Fouts also allowed just one run off of seven hits between her two starts.

For the fourth time this season, Alabama’s Montana Fouts was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week, setting a new program record with the 10th weekly honor for the Crimson Tide this year.

With four pitcher of the week awards this season, Fouts has the most of any in the SEC and Missouri’s Jenna Laird is the only other league player to win four awards in any category this year. The only other Alabama pitcher to win four SEC weekly awards in a season was Stephanie VanBrakle in 2006.

In total, Alabama has taken home 10 weekly conference accolades this year, beating the previous program record of nine set in 2006. This year’s tally includes four pitcher of the week, three newcomer of the week, and three player of the week accolades.

Fouts appeared in all three games last weekend against 25th-ranked Ole Miss, going 2-0 with just one run allowed over 13.0 innings pitched. She struck out 20 batters as opposed to just eight hits and three walks, with only one of those hits going for extra bases. She threw a complete-game shutout in the series opener, fanning eight batters, and earned another complete-game win in game three posting her 14th game this season with double-digit strikeouts.

Fouts and her Crimson Tide teammates begin postseason play this week at the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium. As the No. 3 seed, Alabama opens play Thursday, May 13 against the winner of Wednesday’s game between Kentucky and Georgia.