Alabama Staffer Tino Sunseri Hired as James Madison QB Coach

The former Pittsburgh signal caller and Alabama assistant, who has been with the Crimson Tide since 2019, has earned an on-field coaching job with James Madison

Another piece of Alabama's 2020 coaching staff is gone.

This time it is offensive analyst Tino Sunseri, who had been with the Crimson Tide since 2019.

On Tuesday evening, Sunseri, a former signal caller at Pittsburgh and the son of Alabama outside linebackers coach Sal, announced that he has accepted a job to coach quarterbacks at FCS powerhouse James Madison.

He will coach under Curt Cignetti, who was a part of Nick Saban's original coaching staff when he arrived at Alabama in 2007. Cignetti was the Crimson Tide's wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator from 2007-2010.

"I'm so excited, I feel blessed," Sunseri said in a press release. "I'm thankful to Coach Cignetti for allowing me the opportunity to run the quarterback room. I know there's a great standard of excellence here with a program that's used to winning and has a tradition of winning. I can't wait to be able to help them accomplish their goals and dreams and develop young men on and off the field."

Before serving the last two years in Tuscaloosa, Sunseri was a three-year starter for the Panthers from 2010-2012. After his playing career, he landed at Florida State as a quality control assistant for two seasons (2016-2017) then he was hired to the same position at Tennessee for the 2018 campaign.

"I'm really excited about the staff reorganization and the positive impact it will have on the program moving forward," Cignetti said. "Tino Sunseri has learned from some of the most respected minds in college football. He comes from a nationally-respected football family and received glowing recommendations from Alabama, particularly coach Steve Sarkisian, the new head coach at the University at Texas, who worked most closely with Tino."