Alabama Swimming and Diving Adds 13 During Fall Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - A total of 13 swimmers have signed up to join the Alabama swimming and diving teams for the 2021-22 season, head coach Coley Stickels announced this week.

The Crimson Tide men added seven while the women added six during the fall signing period.

HEAD COACH COLEY STICKELS SAID

"This is a talented group that we feel like will give us a lot of options when it comes to putting together a lineup next year. We’re not only excited about the speed they bring to the blocks right now, but about the potential they all have to improve once they get on campus. We are always looking for student-athletes who are dedicated to getting the most out of their abilities and are committed to being their best in all aspects of the collegiate experience, and that is certainly true of these young men and women. "

MEN (7)

Nick Bohn, Breaststroke & Individual Medley, 6-1, Cumming, Ga./Alliance Academy

USA Swimming Summer and Winter Junior National Championships qualifier

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and 2018 Bavarian 200 backstroke state champion

Coached by Mary Buzeta and former Alabama swimmer Brian Wrighton at Dynamo Swim Club

Jackson Dement, Freestyle, 6-0, Cypress, Texas/Bridgeland High School

All-American and USA Swimming Winter Junior Nationals finalist

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Coached by Tim Bauer, Tim Bailey and Bill Bailey at Katy Aquatic Team and by Robert Perkins and Christopher Oldham at Bridgeland High School

Charlie Hawke, Individual Medley, Butterfly & Freestyle, 6-4, Newcastle, Australia/St Francis Xavier’s College

Four-time medalist at the 2018 Australian National Championships, including gold in the 100 and 200-meter butterfly

Silver medalist at the 2019 Australian National Championship in the 100-meter butterfly

Coached by Kerry Saunders and Shane Arnold at Hunter Swim Club

Ben Hines, Freestyle, Backstroke & Butterfly, 6-4, Nevada, Mo./Nevada High School

Won Missouri Class 1 State Championships titles in both the 50 and 100 freestyles

A two-time All-American, set the Missouri High School state record in the 50 freestyle

Coached by Shawn Klosterman at Berzerker Swimming and Clayton Wheeler at Nevada High School

Mateo Miceli, Backstroke & Butterfly, 6-4, Omaha, Neb./Millard West High School

USA Swimming Olympic Trials qualifier and USA Swimming Junior National Championships competitor in the 100 and 200 backstrokes and 100 butterfly

Won the 100 butterfly (47.01) and the 200 butterfly (1:44.86) at the 2020 Missouri Winter Championships

Coached by JB Barr and Julie Barr at Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ) and Jamie Bowcott at Millard West High School

Braden Rollins, Freestyle, 6-3, Newburgh, Ind./Boonville High School

2020 Indiana State Champion in the 50 and 100 freestyles

Posted career-best times at the 2019 Summer USA Junior Championships in the 100-meter freestyle and butterfly

Coached by Mike Chapman at both Boonville Aquatic Dolphins and Boonville High School

Will Watson, Butterfly, 6-0, High Point, N.C./Southwest Guilford High School

Four-year USA Swimming Junior National Championships qualifier

USA Swimming Scholastic All American and two-time Piedmont 3A Swimmer of the Year

Coached by Jay Dodson at Star Aquatics and Denis Byrd at Southwest Guilford High School

WOMEN (6)

Mela Delmenico, Freestyle & Individual Medley, 5-9, Sydney, Australia/Kambala Girls School

Three-year Australian National Age Championships qualifier with six top-ten finishes at 2019 Australian Age Nationals

2019 Australian School Sport Swimming Championships gold medalist in the 400-meter freestyle, silver medalist in the 200m freestyle and bronze medalist in the 200m individual medley

Coached by Bec Wheatley at City of Sydney Aquatic Club

Sophia Garrison, Breaststroke, Freestyle, Butterfly & Individual Medley, 5-7, Round Rock, Texas/Hill Country Christian School of Austin

2019 USA Swimming Junior National Championships finalist in the 100 breaststroke and five-time High School State Champion

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Coached by Flo Rudolph and former Alabama swimmer Dan Rozick at Nitro Swimming

Anna Ogren, Butterfly & Freestyle, 6-0, Rochester, Minn./John Marshall High School

Multiple state 100 butterfly titles and 2019 USA Junior National Championships finalist in the 200 butterfly

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Tom Walsh at Rochester Swim Club and Paul Bachman and Kendrick Bachman at John Marshall High School

Krista Wheeler, Backstroke & Freestyle, 5-10, Louisville, Ky./Louisville Collegiate School

2017 Junior National Champion in the 200 medley relay and the Kentucky state record holder in the 100 backstroke

All-American and USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Coached by Joao De Lucca and Kevin Arakaki at Cardinal Aquatics and Manny Nieto and Paul Agustus at Louisville Collegiate School

Kailyn Winter, Freestyle & Butterfly, 5-10, Soquel, Calif./Soquel High School

A three-year All-American, she reached the championship final of the 100 butterfly at the 2019 USA Swimming Junior National Championships

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American

Coached by Lucas Salles-Cunha, Andre Salles-Cunha and Carrie Ann Miller Mox at Quicksilver Swimming and Jarret Winter at Soquel High School

Avery Wiseman, Breaststroke & Individual Medley, 5-8, Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada/Paul Kane High School