Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Report: Alabama, TCU Considering Playing Each Other For Season Opener

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

According to Paul Finebaum of SEC Network, Alabama and Texas Christian University are considering playing each other on Sept. 5 due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Due to the intensity of the coronavirus in the state of California, both teams have reportedly began talks regarding playing in Dallas for the season opener. Alabama is currently scheduled to take on USC, while TCU is slated to travel to face California in Berkeley.

“It’s going to come down to the five Power 5 commissioners," Finebaum said on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday morning. "Those are the men who will sit at the table and decide, and one thing very interesting about this, there’s already scrambling going on. Alabama plays Southern Cal in the first game of the season at Jerry’s World, there’s already talk going on between Alabama and TCU about meeting instead of the other two because TCU plays at Berkeley and the California schools, they do not believe, will be available for that date.”

The report of talks between the two universities was later confirmed by BamaInsider.

Later in the day on Monday, Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News shared a text that he had received from UA director of athletics Greg Byrne. After Hurt inquired of the potential talks between the two schools, Byrne only had a quick reply.

"Our plan is to play USC," Byrne wrote.

Similar news has come from Fort Worth. In an interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati expressed a similar sentiment to that of Bryne.

"We are preparing to play Cal in Week 1,” Donati told the publication. “If we determine at some point that we cannot do so, we’ll look at other options.”

While both ADs are neither confirming nor denying the possibility of talks, it is certainly understandable that both schools would be considering alternatives to the Sept. 5 opener.

Earlier this month, California governor Gavin Newsom announced that he expects that the state will not host stadiums full of fans in either August or September. This caused many concerns for the upcoming college football season, which is likely the primary option that both Alabama the TCU are considering other options as backup.

The PAC-12 has also reportedly began discussing having an abbreviated conference schedule to allow for the season to start on time. USC head coach Clay Helton told the L.A. Times that many options are being considered.

“We’ve been talking about all different scenarios about the opportunity of maybe starting on time," Helton said. "The opportunity where maybe it’s pushed back. The opportunity where maybe it’s more of an abbreviated conference schedule. All those discussions are being had.”

The Crimson Tide and the horned frogs have faced off only five times in series history, with TCU holding a 3-2 advantage. The last time the teams faced was in 1975, when Alabama emerged victorious by a margin of 45-0.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: Shaun Alexander vs. Can Anyone Roll The Tide?

Help BamaCentral determine which Alabama Sports Illustrated cover is the best, and a Top 25 list

Christopher Walsh

Cary  Clark's Greatest Games: 1990 Iron Bowl

Stallings, Sewell, helped Tide change tone of rivalry

Cary L. Clark

Former Alabama Forward Galin Smith Names Transfer Destination

The Clinton, Miss. native was down to Arizona State, VCU, and Maryland for his final year of eligibility

Tyler Martin

2022 Four-Star OG Carson Hinzman Reacts to Alabama Offer: “It Was Insane”

Bama Central caught up with Hinzman to update his recruitment, talk interest level in the Crimson Tide, and more

Tyler Martin

The Beatless Beat Writer: Will college football happen in 2020?

Joey Blackwell takes a look at if the 2020 season is in jeopardy

Joey Blackwell

by

Cary L. Clark

Crimson Tikes: Sea To Shining Sea

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Postcard From Tuscaloosa: If You Can't Easily Go To the Food ...

In addition to curbside service, food trucks and deliveries have become a bigger part of our daily lives

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Offer Excites 2022 Four-Star LB Cyrus Moss

The Crimson Tide is the latest to offer the rising junior, who is ranked As the No. 28th overall prospect for the 2022 cycle

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Dwight Stephenson

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin