Alabama TE Miller Forristall Won't Use Extra Year of Eligibility

Forristall has signed with an agent and won't use the blanket year of eligibility that the NCAA has granted everyone following the 2020 season

On Wednesday morning, Caric Sports Management announced that it had signed University of Alabama tight end Miller Forristall meaning that the fifth-year senior's time at the Capstone has come to a close.

Forristall, like everyone else who participated in the 2020 college football, had the opportunity to use another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 and could have returned for a sixth season.

Now, his attention will be turned toward the 2021 NFL Draft process.

"I think whenever this season ends it's going to be a lot of emotions for a lot of guys, just from -- we've been going since March really," Forristall said ahead of the Rose Bowl. "And it's been up and down and up and down, and trials and adversity. And that's going to make the season I think my favorite, not only because it's my last season, but the adversity that this team has had to face has made us tighter and closer than any team I've ever been on. That's something I'm really going to appreciate when this is all said and done."

This past season, Forristall caught 23 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown. For his career, he has 44 receptions for 505 yards and a total of five scores.

Senior offensive lineman Chris Owens is the only Alabama senior to announce publicly that they would take advantage of an extra year in college.

Tight end Carl Tucker Jr. has also announced that he will be taking his talents to the NFL in this spring's draft. Jahleel Billingsley would appear to be the Crimson Tide's No. 1 option at the position group coming into the 2021 season.