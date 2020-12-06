Alabama Football Tops the Polls After Lopsided Win at LSU
Another week, another rankings with Alabama football at the top.
Following its decimation of LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide unsurprisingly remained in first place in the Amway Coaches Poll upon its release on Sunday morning.
Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State round out the top four teams, so no changes in the potential College Football Playoff this week according to the coaches.
Texas A&M maintains its spot as the first team out, with the Florida Gators biting at its heels.
Here is a look at this week's polls. The AP Top 25 will be added once it is released.
Amway Coaches Poll
1. Alabama (9-0) 1547 (59)
2. Notre Dame (10-0) 1479 (2)
3. Clemson (9-1) 1395
4. Ohio State (5-0) 1387 (1)
5. Texas A&M (7-1) 1266
6. Florida (8-1) 1258
7. Cincinnati (8-0) 1172
8. Miami (8-1) 1050
9. Indiana (6-1) 1000
10. Georgia (6-2) 987
11. Iowa State (8-2) 958
12. Oklahoma (7-2) 860
13. Coastal Carolina (10-0) 838
14. Northwestern (5-1) 683
15. USC (3-0) 615
16. BYU (9-1) 598
17. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 500
18. Iowa (5-2) 396
19. Tulsa (6-1) 394
20. North Carolina (7-3) 370
21. Liberty (9-1) 185
22. Colorado (4-0) 178
23. Texas (6-3) 161
24. NC State (8-3) 154
25. Wisconsin (2-2) 124
Also receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 100; Missouri 88; Marshall 77; San Jose State 68; Buffalo 59; Nevada 48; Auburn 42; Oregon 30; Boise State 26; Army 25; Washington 19; Southern Methodist 10; Appalachian State 3.
This story will be updated once the AP Top 25 is released.