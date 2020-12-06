Alabama Football Tops the Polls After Lopsided Win at LSU

The Crimson Tide once again topped the polls following its 55-17 dismantling of the Tigers in Baton Rouge

Another week, another rankings with Alabama football at the top.

Following its decimation of LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday night, the Crimson Tide unsurprisingly remained in first place in the Amway Coaches Poll upon its release on Sunday morning.

Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State round out the top four teams, so no changes in the potential College Football Playoff this week according to the coaches.

Texas A&M maintains its spot as the first team out, with the Florida Gators biting at its heels.

Here is a look at this week's polls. The AP Top 25 will be added once it is released.

Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (9-0) 1547 (59)

2. Notre Dame (10-0) 1479 (2)

3. Clemson (9-1) 1395

4. Ohio State (5-0) 1387 (1)

5. Texas A&M (7-1) 1266

6. Florida (8-1) 1258

7. Cincinnati (8-0) 1172

8. Miami (8-1) 1050

9. Indiana (6-1) 1000

10. Georgia (6-2) 987

11. Iowa State (8-2) 958

12. Oklahoma (7-2) 860

13. Coastal Carolina (10-0) 838

14. Northwestern (5-1) 683

15. USC (3-0) 615

16. BYU (9-1) 598

17. Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 500

18. Iowa (5-2) 396

19. Tulsa (6-1) 394

20. North Carolina (7-3) 370

21. Liberty (9-1) 185

22. Colorado (4-0) 178

23. Texas (6-3) 161

24. NC State (8-3) 154

25. Wisconsin (2-2) 124

Also receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 100; Missouri 88; Marshall 77; San Jose State 68; Buffalo 59; Nevada 48; Auburn 42; Oregon 30; Boise State 26; Army 25; Washington 19; Southern Methodist 10; Appalachian State 3.

This story will be updated once the AP Top 25 is released.