Quanesha Burks is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Tyler Martin

For the second time this year, former University of Alabama track star Quanesha Burks is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week. 

Burks won a gold medal in the long jump event at the US Indoor Championships over the weekend. Her 6.76 meter jump on the first try was a season-best. In the previous two years at the same meet, she won sliver both times. 

She also reached the finals in the 60m sprint. 

Burks is currently the Alabama school record holder in the indoor long jump, outdoor long jump, and 4x100 meter relay. She was at the Capstone from 2014-2017. 

Others for consideration ...

  • Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton dropped 23 points and six assists in his team's defeat of the Atlanta Hawks right before the All-Star Break. On Friday, Sexton participated in the NBA's Rising Stars Game and poured in 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists in Team USA's victory over Team World. 
  • Former Crimson Tide tennis star Alexa Guarachi reached a new career-high in the World Tennis Association rankings at No. 38. Her and her partner, Kaitlyn Christian reached the finals of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12 Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19 Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26 Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27- Feb. 3 Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4 - Feb. 10 Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11 - Feb. 17 Quanesha Burks 

