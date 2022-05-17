Alabama Transfer WR Agiye Hall Removes All Texas Content from Social Media Platforms

A month after announcing his transfer to Texas, Agiye Hall has removed all mention of the Longhorns on social media.

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall is once again raising eyebrows with his actions on social media. Roughly a month after announcing his transfer to Texas, Hall has now removed all posts and photos relating to him joining the Longhorns from his social media accounts.

Hall announced his transfer to Texas on April 19, three days after Alabama’s A-Day game. The sophomore is not listed on the Longhorns' official roster as he is not yet enrolled at Texas.

Hall appeared in seven games for Alabama last season, recording just four catches for 72 yards. He had two catches for 52 yards during the national championship loss to Georgia but also tallied two costly drops.

Before transferring, Hall was suspended during spring camp for violating team rules. When asked this spring, Nick Saban did not reveal whether the receiver’s violation of team rules was related to academics, an on-field matter or some combination of the two, stating “it doesn’t really matter.”

"He is suspended from the team for violation of some team rules," Saban said. "Whether they're academic or whatever, it doesn't really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They're all there to help them be more successful. So to respect those and do those is always really helpful."

Earlier this month, Hall made headlines when he criticized Alabama fans during an interview with 247Sports.

“One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave,” Hall said. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches. They’re all connected, which is a good thing.”

Hall, who built up plenty of hype following last year’s spring game, voiced his frustration over playing time at Alabama several times during his freshman season. After failing to see a ball thrown his way during Alabama’s 49-9 victory over Mississippi State, the receiver posted “Yeah nah, calling it quits” in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Hall posted other cryptic tweets throughout the year, including one seemingly directed at Nick Saban after the coach stated that the Crimson Tide’s backup receivers were unprepared to step up for injured Jameson Williams during the national championship game.

“We had three guys. They all had a significant role in the national championship game and not one of them — not one — could take advantage of the opportunity they had," Saban said during a Jan. 27 speech to the Alabama Football Coaches Association. “Because they never ground through it. They never made themselves the best player they could be. And when they got the opportunity, they couldn’t do it. It’s a lesson for everybody. What comes first? Playing time? Or making sure that you’re ready to play and create value for yourself when you get the opportunity.”

While Saban didn’t mention Hall by name, that didn’t stop the receiver from retaliating as he commented under an Instagram post referencing the head coach’s remarks with the response "silly rabbit."

Hall is one of 15 scholarship players to transfer from Alabama to new programs since the start of last season. Here is a list of the former Crimson Tide players who have moved on to new schools.

— Javon Baker, WR, Kentucky

— Marcus Banks, DB, Mississippi State

— Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Texas

— Jackson Bratton, LB, UAB

— Tommy Brown, OL, Colorado

— Caden Clark, TE, Akron

— Agiye Hall, WR, Texas

— Shane Lee, LB, Southern California

— King Mwikuta, LB, Arkansas State

— Pierce Quick, OL, Georgia Tech

— Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

— Paul Tyson, QB, Arizona State

— Camar Wheaton, RB, SMU

— Kaine Williams, DB, Nebraska

— Xavier Williams WR, Utah State

Alabama has two players — offensive lineman Dayne Shor and defensive lineman Stephon Wynn Jr. — currently listed in the NCAA transfer portal without announced destinations.