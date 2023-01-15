Alabama Wide Receiver Tyler Harrell Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Another Alabama wide receiver is taking his talents elsewhere as Tyler Harrell has officially entered the transfer portal.

Harrell's lone season for the Crimson Tide was plagued with injury as he dealt with a foot issue that kept him out for half of the season. The redshirt senior made his debut during the Mississippi State game and played sparingly for the rest of the season. In the five games he played (the four regular season games and the Sugar Bowl) Harrell only caught one pass for six yards while spending most of his time on special teams.

Harrell's college football career began at the University of Louisville, where he played in only 17 games for the Cardinals before transferring to Alabama.

Wide receiver is where the bulk of the departures were for Alabama this offseason, as Harrell joins Christian Leary, Traeshon Holden, Aaron Anderson and JoJo Earle have all left Tuscaloosa via the transfer portal. Holden was the first to find a new home with former SEC quarterback Bo Nix at Oregon; Leary originally committed to home state UCF before flipping to Georgia Tech; Earle will join College Football Playoff runner-up TCU along with running back Trey Sanders; Anderson has yet to find a new program.

The main returning receivers for head coach Nick Saban will be Jermaine Burton, who elected to return for his senior season after transferring from Georgia in 2022, and Ja'Corey Brooks, who was third on the team in receptions behind Burton and Jahmyr Gibbs. Alabama will also have a trio of rising sophomores who showed potential during their freshman campaigns: Kobe Prentice, Kendrick Law and Isaiah Bond.

See also: Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is Leaving Alabama

Southern Miss Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong Joining Alabama

With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute