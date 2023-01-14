Skip to main content

Southern Miss Defensive Coordinator Austin Armstrong Joining Alabama

This will be Armstrong's second stint in the SEC.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Hours after news broke that Pete Golding will become the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, ESPN senior writer Pete Thamel announced that Austin Armstrong will join the Alabama football program. 

When Armstrong was hired as the defensive coordinator for the University of Southern Mississippi, he was the youngest defensive coordinator in the country, according to his coaching profile on Southern Mississippi's website. During that season, the Golden Eagles ranked No. 42 nationally in total defense (385.5) besting their mark by 18 spots in the country from the season before. His defense also ranked in the Top 10 in the country in first downs allowed (No. 2), fumbles recovered (No. 4), red zone defense (No. 6), defensive touchdowns (No. 7) and also ranked No. 15 in turnovers gained and No. 24 in passing yards allowed.

This is Armstrong's second stint in the SEC, as he served as the defensive quality control coach on Kirby Smart's staff at the University of Georgia in 2019. Also, Armstrong is no stranger to the state of Alabama as he played linebacker for Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

His coaching stops include West Georgia (2016), Georgia (2019), Louisiana-Lafayette (2017-18, 2020), then most recently Southern Miss the last two seasons. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Armstrong's hiring will likely be the first of several moves head coach Nick Saban and the staff will make ahead of the 2023 season. Still, Armstrong will have the chance to coach one of the most talented defensive freshmen classes in program history.

See also: With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute

Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is Leaving Alabama

Six Former Alabama Standouts Make the AP NFL All-Pro Teams

Makarri Doggette
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Gymnastics at No. 16 Arkansas

By Katie Windham
Nick Saban, Pete Golding and the coaching staff
All Things Bama

With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute

By Christopher Walsh
The Extra Point How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How High is the Ceiling for Alabama WBB?

By Joe Schatz
Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Pete Golding against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Defensive Coordinator Pete Golding is Leaving Alabama

By Mason Smith
New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) sacks Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16), forcing a fumble recovered by the Jets in the first half on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in East Rutherford. Nfl Ny Jets Vs Jacksonville Jaguars Jaguars At Jets
Bama/NFL

Six Former Alabama Standouts Make the AP NFL All-Pro Teams

By Hunter De Siver
Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) celebrates after getting a breakaway dunk against Kentucky at Coleman Coliseum.
All Things Bama

“We All Bleed the Same Blood”: Noah Clowney Isn’t Scared of Anything

By Austin Hannon
Jahvon Quinerly
All Things Bama

Jahvon Quinerly Adapting to New Role with Alabama Basketball

By Joey Blackwell
Caleb Downs
All Things Bama

Recruiting Rundown: Downs Named MaxPreps Player of Year, McClain Decision Coming Sunday

By Austin Hannon