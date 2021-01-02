Alabama Rolls Over Notre Dame in Rose Bowl, Clinches Spot in CFP Title Game

ARLINGTON, Tex. — In one of the most unusual Rose Bowls of all time, the University of Alabama took care of business against No. 4 Notre Dame, throttling the Fighting Irish, 31-14, to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

It was the usual suspects who shined inside AT&T Stadium on Friday afternoon — quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris, and the Heisman Trophy front runner, wide out DeVonta Smith.

After forcing Notre Dame to punt on its opening possession, the Crimson Tide went to work methodically, piecing together a drive that only lasted seven plays but went for 79 yards, resulting in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Smith.

On its subsequent drive following a second Irish punt, Alabama went the length of the field with Jones finding tight end Jahleel Billingsley for a 19-yard score to go up 14-0 barely halfway through the opening period.

But the throw and catch from Jones to Billingsley wasn't the highlight play of that drive.

One play before that, Harris took the handoff from Jones and hurdled over Notre Dame defensive back Nick McCloud like a track star, scampering down the sideline for a gain of 53 yards, the longest rush of his career.

Harris' vintage hurdle was indicative of how the rest of the afternoon would go for the Fighting Irish.

Alabama's 14-0 advantage early on had coach Brian Kelly seeing shades of the beatdown in Miami eight years ago, but his team would respond on the ensuing drive.

Running back Kyren Williams capped off a 15-play, 75-yard drive, that took up over eight minutes of game time, with a one-yard score with 11:16 in the second quarter.

However, when Jones and company got the ball back it took them only six plays to find pay dirt on Smith's 34-yard touchdown catch and run, that gave Alabama a 21-7 lead, which it would take into intermission.

Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris shut down any chances the Fighting Irish had of making a comeback with his interception of Book on their first possession of the second half.

Alabama capitalized off the turnover when Smith tied the single-game Rose Bowl record with his third touchdown catch of the day, hauling in a seven-yard pass where he tipped-toed in bounds to secure six points.

His hat trick in a bowl game is also a school record. Smith finished with seven catches for 130 yards.

In the early stages of the fourth quarter, Crimson Tide placekicker Will Reichard added a 41-yard field goal to remain perfect on the season.

Jones finished his day completing 25 of his 30 passes for 297 yards and four touchdowns, while Harris ran for 125 yards on 15 carries and caught four passes for another 30 yards.

His counterpart, Book, went 27-of-38 for 229 yards and that lone interception. The Irish signal caller had 15 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Now, the Crimson Tide will await the winner of the Allstate Sugar Bowl between No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State to see who it will face off against in the national title game in Miami on Jan. 11.

