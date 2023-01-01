Skip to main content

Alabama Women's Basketball Takes 89-76 Loss at Tennessee

Megan Abrams was the leading scorer for Alabama with a game-high 24 points.

Tennessee never trailed as it cruised to an 89-76 victory over Alabama in front of a crowd of 8,214 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday to record the program's 500th home win.

Tennessee (10-6, 2-0 SEC) shot 54 percent with four Lady Vols landing in double figures and three setting new season highs. 

Megan Abrams was the leading scorer for Alabama (12-3, 1-1 SEC) with a game-high 24 points, and Loyal McQueen was close behind with 21. 

Senior Rickea Jackson was the top scorer for UT with 22 on the day, while junior Tess Darby, sophomore Jillian Hollingshead and graduate Jordan Walker all posted season highs with 16, 15 and 15, respectively. Senior Jordan Horston narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and a career-high-tying nine assists. 

This story will be updated

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

