Alabama Women's Basketball Can't Overcome 27-Point Deficit, Falls 75-63 to No. 7 South Carolina

Jordan Lewis and Ariyah Copeland combined for 42 points but couldn't overcome an early 27-point deficit versus the Gamecocks in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament

A 27-point deficit was too much for the University of Alabama women's basketball team to overcome against No. 7 South Carolina on Friday night inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The Crimson Tide cut the Gamecocks' lead to seven with 5:08 remaining but ultimately fell 75-63 in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

Guard Jordan Lewis scored a game-high 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting while forward Ariyah Copeland finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

