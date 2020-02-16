Alabama Women's Basketball Falls in Overtime to Georgia, 76-75

After trailing by as much as 22 points, Alabama women's basketball made a strong comeback attempt but was ultimately thwarted in the final seconds of overtime, falling on the road to Georgia 76-75 on Sunday afternoon.

Junior guard Jordan Lewis led the Crimson Tide in points with 25 and also registered three rebounds.

Four other players for Alabama also had double-digit points, including sophomore forward De'Sha Benjamin with 15. Seniors guard Cierra Johnson and forward Ashley Knight along with junior forward Jasmine Walker all recorded 10 points in the game.

Walker also led the team in rebounds with nine.

For Georgia, juniors center Jenna Staiti and guard Que Morrison each earned 18 points to lead the Bulldogs.

Junior guard Maya Caldwell led the team with nine rebounds.

With the loss, Alabama moves to 14-11 and is 4-8 in the SEC. Georgia moves to 14-11 and is 5-7 in the conference.

Up next, the Crimson Tide returns to Tuscaloosa to take on the Florida Gators on Thursday (7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated.