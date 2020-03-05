Bama Central
Alabama's NCAA Tournament Hopes End with Crushing Loss to Georgia

Tyler Martin

Its NCAA tournament aspirations are going to have to wait another year. 

The University of Alabama women's basketball team suffered a heart-breaking, 68-61, loss to Georgia in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday afternoon inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Alabama (18-12, 8-8 SEC) could not find a way to stop Bulldogs (17-13, 7-9 SEC) center Jenna Staiti. The redshirt junior finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and seven blocks. 

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis led the Crimson Tide with a team-high 15 points, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal. 

This story will be updated. 

