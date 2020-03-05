Its NCAA tournament aspirations are going to have to wait another year.

The University of Alabama women's basketball team suffered a heart-breaking, 68-61, loss to Georgia in the second round of the SEC tournament on Thursday afternoon inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Alabama (18-12, 8-8 SEC) could not find a way to stop Bulldogs (17-13, 7-9 SEC) center Jenna Staiti. The redshirt junior finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and seven blocks.

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis led the Crimson Tide with a team-high 15 points, four assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

