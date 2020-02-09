Bama Central
Alabama Women’s Basketball Snags Win Against Auburn for First Time Series Sweep Since 2002

Allie Wright

The Alabama women’s basketball grabbed its second win over Auburn, 68-64, inside Coleman Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Alabama is now 14-10 (4-7 SEC) while Auburn stand at 8-13 (2-8 SEC).

This is the first time Alabama has beaten Auburn in a series sweep since 2002. The Crimson Tide grabbed the win during its annual Power of Pink/Play4Kay game. The biggest lead throughout the game was six points, with both teams playing neck and neck. 

“I just really appreciate our crowd today, what an incredible atmosphere with everybody that came out to support us,” said head coach Kristy Curry. “I know we had 20-plus high school teams in the building as well, to kind of end their season here by watching Alabama and Auburn. For those ladies that we recognized pregame that have been through so much and then we get to just simply play a game and honor their fight against cancer, which is really, really special. It was a special day, we are glad we could show some fight down the stretch and finish with a win.”

Junior Ariyah Copeland led the Crimson Tide with 17 points, recording her second double-double of the season. Copeland also finished with 13 rebounds and went 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

Redshirt junior Jordan Lewis made five free throws with 19 seconds left in the game to place Alabama on top. Lewis also held seven rebounds and went 7-of-8 from the free throw line to help secure the win for Alabama.

Alabama shot 41 percent from the field, holding Auburn to 36 percent. The Crimson Tide also out-rebounded the Tigers 41-34. Alabama shot 17-of-19 from the free throw line to contribute to its win.

The first quarter is marked by Auburn going on a 6-0 run before Alabama fought back to decrease Auburn’s lead 13-12. Auburn broke away during the second quarter with a 6-2 run before Copeland hit a layup to tie the game 28-28 going into the half.

After Auburn created its largest lead of the game, 45-39, senior Amber Richardson knocked down a layup which pulled Alabama within three points at the end of the third quarter. Alabama owned the start of the fourth quarter with a 54-53 lead. Auburn pulled to tie the game 56-56 before Copeland converted two free throws, which gave Alabama the 60-59 lead with 1:45 remaining. Junior Jasmine Walker drained a 3-pointer that placed Alabama ahead 63-61 in the fourth. Lewis added two free throws at the last second to pull Alabama out with a 68-64 victory.

Alabama travels to Athens, Ga. as it takes on Georgia on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcasted on SEC Network. 

