Skip to main content

Alabama Women's Basketball's Season Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion

The magical postseason run by Alabama comes to an end in South Dakota.

The thrilling and lengthy postseason run by Alabama has come to an end.

The Crimson Tide (20-14) fell to South Dakota State (27-9) by a final score of 78-73 in the quarterfinal round of the WNIT, ending Alabama's season.

"I honestly couldn't be prouder of a group of kids and how they continued to get better every day," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "I felt like this team gave everything they had, they controlled every controllable. I honestly am not sure I've ever been prouder of a team and a staff they way they handled adversity and were able to step up. The harder it got the harder they stepped up every day."

Every quarter of the game was unique, as Alabama trailed by as many as 17 and lead by as many as eight. 

From the opening tip, it was clear that South Dakota State was going to put the pressure on Alabama. 

The Jackrabbits took the opening tip and made a three-pointer within the first 11 seconds of the game, and continued to play at an incredibly fast pace, making three three-pointers in the first two minutes of the game.

The hot start ignited the sellout crowd inside Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D., which was its largest crowd for a game since 2015.

Alabama's offense struggled mightily, rushing shots in an erratic effort to catch up to South Dakota State's blazing pace. The chaotic nature of Alabama's offense lead to a 15-4 run by the Jackrabbits to end the first quarter, resulting in a double-digit lead and no signs of momentum for the Crimson Tide.

In the second quarter, though, Alabama looked like an entirely different team. The Crimson Tide tightened up its efforts defensively, doing its best to run South Dakota State shooters off the three-point lane and improving on its close-outs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Alabama found success offensively from All-SEC second team selection Brittany Davis as well as senior center Jada Rice, with shots in the lane falling at a promising rate.

Davis was incredible the entire game, scoring 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. 

The lead was cut to as little as two points, but the Jackrabbits answered with a very fast 12-0 run to end the half, extending its lead back to double digits.

After halftime, Alabama caught some major momentum of its own. Turnovers from the Jackrabbits, many of which were steals forced by Davis, helped Alabama go on a lengthy run over the course of the quarter to get back into contention, and take an eight point lead heading into the final quarter. Alabama scored an incredible 34 points in the third quarter.

"We needed to be who we needed to be," Curry said. "Our staff had tremendous positivity and tremendous energy. We just reminded our kids that we've been here before in the SEC. [...] I thought our kids just made the toughest plays in an unbelievable third quarter."

Just like every other quarter of the game, the final period felt like an entirely different game. The Jackrabbits used a 14-0 and the momentum of the crowd to rally and take the lead, creating an exciting back-and-forth affair. Turnovers ultimately did Alabama in, with multiple possessions late in the game coming up empty before a shot could even be taken. 

Despite the loss, Alabama's ending to the season was nothing to scoff at. Having only two SEC wins at one point in February, the Crimson Tide won four of its last six game, and made the quarterfinals of both the SEC Tournament and WNIT.

There was zero quit in this team, and Curry and her players can be proud of the effort that was shown to end the season. 

"I'm not sure I've had a group before where they truly gave everything they could give," Curry said. "These experiences can really be momentous as we head into next season and that's how we plan to utilize them."

Gallery: Alabama vs South Dakota State

032722_WBB_MingoYoungJa_SDSU_JH4992
032722_WBB_CurryKr_SDSU_JH5021
032722_WBB_MingoYoungJa_SDSU_JH4905
032722_WBB_DavisBr_SDSU_JH5160
032722_WBB_CruceAl_SDSU_JH5251

Grayson Hitt, Alabama pitcher
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Rides Solid Mound Performances, Avoids Sweep at Mississippi State

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young reacts after a defensive play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama won 75-68.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball at South Dakota State in the WNIT Quarterfinals

By Blake Byler2 hours ago
Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts (14) pitches against Florida during the SEC Championship Game in Rhoads Stadium Saturday, May 15, 2021, Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Fires No. 4 Alabama Softball to a Sweep of South Carolina

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
Alabama guard Megan Abrams (1) and Alabama forward Allie Craig Cruce (21) celebrate their win in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game against Alabama in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 28-April 3, 2022

By Clayton Connick5 hours ago
Class of 2024 defensive back prospect Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Recruiting

Class of 2024 DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. Talks Recent Visit to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas9 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Hall Yeah
All Things Bama

The Sunday Crimson Tikes: Hall Yeah!

By Anthony Sisco12 hours ago
Henry To'oTo'o
All Things Bama

What Henry To'oTo'o is Looking for in a Partner at Inside Linebacker

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Olaus Alinen and Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Elite OL Target Olaus Alinen Enjoys Third Visit to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas14 hours ago