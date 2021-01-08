Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Wins 2020 Maxwell Award

Smith becomes the fourth Crimson Tide player to win honor of the nation's most outstanding player

After his stellar 2020 season, University of Alabama wide out DeVonta Smith just picked up another trophy to add to his collection.

On Thursday night, he won the Maxwell Award for the nation's most outstanding player over teammate Mac Jones and Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.

Smith reminded us why a wide receiver deserved the Heisman Trophy he won Tuesday – and now the Maxwell Award – last week as the Rose Bowl Most Valuable Player led all pass-catchers with 130 yards and three TD’s on seven catches. He had 100 yards (101) at the half, marking his ninth 100-yard game of the season. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year has caught 20 TD’s, or one for every five times he snags a pass.

In the Maxwell Award’s history, Alabama has had three previous winners, each of them in the last seven years – QB Tua Tagovailoa in 2018, RB Derrick Henry in 2015 and QB AJ McCarron in 2013. Throw in LSU QB Joe Burrow from last year and the SEC claims four of the last seven.

