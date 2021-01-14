Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle Declares for NFL Draft

The shifty, electric pass catcher is one of the next former Crimson Tide wide receivers to potentially be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — As expected, University of Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is forgoing his senior season with the Crimson Tide and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

He announced the decision on Thursday afternoon in a virtual press conference with the media.

"I would like to thank God because without him none of this would be possibly," Waddle said. "I want to thank Coach Saban for allowing me to play here and coach Wiggins for teaching me so much in my 2-3 years here. To my teammates, it's been a journey and I'll miss y'all the most...

"I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL draft."

Waddle, a Houston native, saw his final year with Alabama cut short by a fractured ankle suffered on the opening kickoff of the Tennessee game back on Oct. 24. However, after missing seven games, he did recover well enough to play in this week's national championship game versus Ohio State as he caught three passes for 34 yards.

"My hat's off to him," coach Nick Saban said on Tuesday morning. "I had the same injury, so I know the difficulties coming back from that. You're healed but your ankle is so stiff, it's difficult to sort of get the flexibility and the flexion back so you can explode like you want to, especially when you drop your weight on that foot, which comes when you're slowing down, trying to make a cut.

"I have a lot of respect for Jaylen Waddle, his mental toughness and his ability to be able to come back."

Over his three-year career with the Crimson Tide, Waddle hauled in 106 receptions for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns. He averaged over 18 yards a catch for his entire time spent in Tuscaloosa.

He also added three special teams scores and will go down as one of the most electrifying returners in Alabama history.

Despite the ankle injury, Waddle is projected to land somewhere in the first round of this spring's draft along with teammate DeVonta Smith.

"Everything we have to overcome," Waddle said of what makes it so difficult to leave a place like Alabama. "The hard training, the camps, and everything that goes into the season. We grow so close together as a team throughout the year. Those are the days you are going to miss. That's what makes it hard."