Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio Jr. Wins National Indoor Title

The junior earned the Crimson Tide’s first national title in the weight throw on day one of the indoor national championships at the Birmingham Crossplex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Six years ago, Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio Jr. was diagnosed with stage-four cancer. He was given a 20-percent chance of surviving and if he did survive it was likely he would lose a leg to amputation.

Friday night he stood atop the podium at the Birmingham Crossplex in the midst of the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, gold trophy held overhead, the national champion in the men weight throw.

Dreams of competing are what kept him going when he was down to a “skin and bones” 185 pounds on a 6-4 frame, going through aggressive chemotherapy and radiation treatment. They are what kept him going after he was deemed to be in remission and starting the decidedly uphill battle to return to the championship form he possessed before cancer.

On Friday night, the once again strapping Colantonio, all 6-4 and 265 pounds of him, launched big mark after big mark to dominate the weight throw competition and make those dreams come true on his way to becoming Alabama’s first national champion in the event with a final throw of 23.60 meters.

“This is what I was dreaming of all the way through high school and when I got sick this is what I was striving to come back for,” Colantonio said. “It’s been an incredible, incredible journey.”

And there he was at the end, standing on top of the podium with a gold trophy in his hand, his coaches, teammates and most importantly his family cheering him on, not just for tonight, but for the entire, utterly amazing journey.

“It’s always special to win a national title and that’s especially true with Bobby,” Alabama head coach Dan Waters said. “When I think about everything he’s overcome just to be able to compete again, much less stand on top of that podium as a national champion, it’s a little overwhelming. Overall, we got some great performances today and we’re looking forward to going out tomorrow, scrapping for every point, and finishing out our indoor season strong.”

Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide: Day One