Alabama’s Brandon Miller Named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning. The award recognizes the best player in Division I men’s college basketball.

The midseason 30 team will be announced in February, and then narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists in early March. Following those results, four finalists will be named on March 21, 2023, and the winner of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 2, 2023.

Brandon Miller Notes