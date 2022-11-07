Skip to main content

Alabama’s Brandon Miller Named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List

Annual award recognizes the top player in all of college basketball.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball forward Brandon Miller is one of 50 candidates named to the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning. The award recognizes the best player in Division I men’s college basketball.

The midseason 30 team will be announced in February, and then narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists in early March. Following those results, four finalists will be named on March 21, 2023, and the winner of the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Men’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 2, 2023.

Brandon Miller Notes

  • Named to the 2023 Julius Erving Award Watch List
  • 2023 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team selection
  • 2023 Media Preseason All-SEC Second Team honoree
  • One of seven SEC players to make the Naismith Trophy Watch List
  • 2021 McDonald's All-American and a consensus five-star prospect
  • One of the top-rated players to ever sign at Alabama, ranked as the No. 3 small forward in the 2022 class and the No. 11 overall player nationally by 247Sports
  • ESPN ranks him as the No. 13 overall player and No. 4 small forward in the 2022 class
  • 2021 and 2022 Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year and the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state
  • Averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game for Cane Ridge, leading the Ravens to a 15-1 record and a Class AAA state championship game
  • Named First Team All-State by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association
  • Invited to the Nike Elite 100 camp as a freshman and attended the Pangos All-American and NBPA Top 100 Camp
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

labama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien prior to a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban not Placing Blame on Coordinators after Crimson Tide's Recent Struggles

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles against LSU Tigers safety Joe Foucha (13) during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Nick Saban: "We Need to do a Better Job Around Bryce"

By Joey Blackwell
Nick Saban, Alabama practice - October 31, 2022
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Monday of Ole Miss Week

By Joey Blackwell
Will Reichard kicks against Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU

By Joey Blackwell
Fans storm the field as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA ,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Lsu Vs Alabama Football 4 2507
All Things Bama

Rushing the Field from a Media Perspective: Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2022-23 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Preseason

By Joey Blackwell
LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles out the pocket against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Dallas Turner (15) during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
All Things Bama

Film Room: Comparing LSU's Final Play to Another Infamous Play in Alabama History

By Blake Byler
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the SEC Basketball Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel.
All Things Bama

It's Basketball Season! Nate Oats: "We're ready to Play Somebody Else"

By Mason Smith