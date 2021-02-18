Alabama’s Connor Prielipp Earns Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List Honors from USA Baseball

Prielipp is the Crimson Tide’s sixth preseason selection in the history of college baseball’s top award

CARY, N.C. – Alabama’s starting pitcher Connor Prielipp was selected to the 2021 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced on Thursday morning.

Prielipp is part of a group of 55 student-athletes featured on the Golden Spikes’ preseason watch list. The sophomore becomes the sixth player in Alabama history to be named to the award’s preseason watch list, the first since Mikey White in 2015.

The recognition adds to an already impressive preseason for Prielipp. The left-hander has already garnered first team All-America nods from four outlets including Collegiate Baseball News, D1Baseball.com, the NCBWA and Perfect Game USA.

First Team All-American

Connor Prielipp, Starting Pitcher