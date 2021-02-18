All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama’s Connor Prielipp Earns Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List Honors from USA Baseball

Prielipp is the Crimson Tide’s sixth preseason selection in the history of college baseball’s top award
CARY, N.C. – Alabama’s starting pitcher Connor Prielipp was selected to the 2021 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, USA Baseball announced on Thursday morning.

Prielipp is part of a group of 55 student-athletes featured on the Golden Spikes’ preseason watch list. The sophomore becomes the sixth player in Alabama history to be named to the award’s preseason watch list, the first since Mikey White in 2015.

The recognition adds to an already impressive preseason for Prielipp. The left-hander has already garnered first team All-America nods from four outlets including Collegiate Baseball News, D1Baseball.com, the NCBWA and Perfect Game USA.

First Team All-American

Connor Prielipp, Starting Pitcher

  • Enters his sophomore season with plenty of hype, earning four preseason first team All-America honors along with first team All-SEC recognition
  • Kicked off his Alabama career in impressive fashion in 2020, finishing with a 3-0 record and perfect 0.00 ERA across his four starts and 21.0 innings on the mound
  • Struck out 35 compared to only six walks while maintaining a league-low 0.52 WHIP
  • Gave up just five hits while limiting the opposition to a league-low .077 batting average

Alabama pitcher Connor Prielipp, 2020 fall practice
All Things Bama

