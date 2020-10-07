SI.com
Alabama's Front Seven Hoping to Generate More Pass Rush Against Ole Miss

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — When taking a look at the final box score between the University of Alabama and Texas A&M over the weekend, one might have been shocked to see a zero in the sack column for the Crimson Tide.  

Yes, the Aggies do have one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country, but  redshirt-junior LaBryan Ray knows that has to change moving forward, starting on Saturday against Ole Miss. 

"It’s a big emphasis on it," Ray said on Tuesday to the media via Zoom. "It’s very important, first of all, Ole Miss has a great offense, one of the best in the nation so it’s a big task for us. We have to rush smart, rush fast and I think work as a group this week. We focus on especially as a defensive line getting after the passer, getting off blocks, making negative plays, so you know, that’s one of the big key factors for us going in every week. Something that we have to do at a high level."

With both Rebel quarterbacks, Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee, being able to attack defenses in multiple ways, the Crimson Tide front seven is in for its biggest challenge yet. 

Remember, Plumlee ran over the Crimson Tide defense for 109 yards and one touchdown a season ago, while also throwing for two scores in that 59-31 Alabama victory. 

“It makes it very difficult," Ray said. "Both quarterbacks are mobile and they both can pass. They both do a great job doing their job so it’s going to be a big task for us. I think, as a defensive line, we have to read our blocks, read our keys, and work off of that. It’s going to be a big task for us but we just have to do our job.”

Redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Christian Barmore, who made his season debut against the Aggies, is expected to get more playing time in Oxford and could be vital in helping the Crimson Tide breakthrough against the Ole Miss offensive line.

“He makes a big impact,' Ray said. "Just to have a person who wreaks havoc and makes big plays. To have him back in the huddle, is something that’s good to have, just to work across from him and see how he works. Other people feed off of his energy."

Junior linebacker Christopher Allen, like Barmore, is another key contributor Alabama will look to in helping generating a pass rush according to Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.

"Probably knowledge and experience," Saban said of where Allen has gotten better during his time in Tuscaloosa. "I  think a lot of guys that we recruit to play outside linebacker didn't really stand up and play in high school. So they play with their hand in the dirt because they're bigger than everybody else in high school. So, it's kind of a work in progress sometimes when you make them stand up players and Chris now is much more confident in what he's supposed to do, how he's supposed to do it. 

"I think he's more confident seeing the game from a little different perspective when you're standing up as an outside linebacker relative to playing defensive end. So, um, he's always played hard he's very physical he's plays with toughness he does have some pass rush ability. So to be able to apply those things, you know now in games with confidence I think is probably the number one thing that's helped him play well.”

