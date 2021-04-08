Alabama’s Herb Jones Officially Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Basketball’s Herb Jones Officially Declares for 2021 NBA Draft

Jones is viewed as a second-round pick in this year’s NBA draft, which is set to take place in July
To no surprise, University of Alabama senior forward Herb Jones isn’t taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver and returning to Tuscaloosa for a fifth season. 

On Thursday evening, the 2021 Southeastern Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year announced his intentions to officially declare for the upcoming NBA draft. 

“First off, I give all the glory to God,” Jones said on Instagram. “Without Him, none of this is possible. Thank you Bama Nation. Over the last four years I have given you everything I had, blood, sweat and tears. Believe me when I tell you that I felt the love through the good times and the tough times. And I will be forever grateful for your support.

“A special thank you to my coaches and teammates for inspiring, motivating and pushing me to become the best player I could. I appreciate and love you all. My family knows that ever since I was a little boy my dream has always been to play in the NBA. I am excited to pursue that goal in the 2021 NBA Draft and cannot wait to start the next chapter of my career. Roll Tide!”

Jones is viewed as a second-round pick by many outlets including ESPN and Sports Illustrated. 

During his senior season, he averaged career highs in points and rebounds at 11.2 and 6.6, respectively. He was named a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press and Sporting News. 

The Greensboro, Ala. product was also a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year.

This story will be updated. 

