Alabama's Herbert Jones Named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team

Jones one of 30 named to the award’s watch list
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama forward Herbert Jones has been named to the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tip Off Club announced on Thursday.

Jones was also named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List in January and is one of just six players who was named to both the Defensive Player of the Year and Player of the Year lists.

Herbert Jones

  • Having the best offensive season of his four-year career
  • Across the Crimson Tide’s 21 games on the season, Jones is averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor
  • He leads the squad in assists (2.9 apg), three-point shooting at 50.0 percent (16-of-32) and from the charity stripe at 76.7 (66-of-86)
  • He has 13 games in double figures, which ranks third on the team and leads UA with six games of five or more assists this season
  • Also considered one of the top defensive players in the country, the Greensboro, Ala., native is known for his toughness, athleticism, length and ability to guard at a high level
  • Leads team in rebounding (5.9 rpg), steals (1.7 spg), deflections (72) and floor dives (15), while ranking second in charges taken (7) and blocks (1.1 bpg)
  • Has collected a team-leading 423.5 Blue Collar Points (BCP) – a system that includes players receiving points each game for deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds, floor dives and charges

