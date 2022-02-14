Alabama's JD Davison Tagged as SEC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week

Davison scored a total of 29 points between the Crimson Tide's games at Ole Miss and against Arkansas last week.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama basketball freshman guard JD Davison has been named the SEC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, the conference announced on Monday morning.

Auburn forward/center Walker Kessler and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe were named the conference's co-players of the week.

Last Wednesday at Ole Miss, Davison totaled 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists in the Crimson Tide's 97-83 victory. From beyond the arc, Davison went 2-for-2 in 3-pointers, and on the defensive end of the court recorded a block and a steal.

On Saturday against Arkansas, Davison led Alabama with 11 points in 30 minutes on the court. He also recorded four rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal in the Crimson Tide's 68-67 win over the Razorbacks.

After the game against Arkansas, Alabama coach Nate Oats said that teams are starting to take notice of Davison and are having to prepare for him.

"JD was good for us," Oats said. "He attacked downhill, he was aggressive. He's a bigger guard. [...] Teams know he's bigger he's bigger and a little more physical. [...] He's shooting the ball well enough where teams have to be honest with him."

Here is the full press release from the Southeastern Conference:

Men's Basketball Players of the Week

SEC Co-Players of the Week - Auburn forward/center Walker Kessler and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe were named co-Players of the Week. Kessler, a 7-foot-1, 255-pound sophomore from Newnan, Ga., averaged 14.0 points, 15.0 rebounds and 9.5 blocks at Arkansas and against Texas A&M. He recorded his second triple-double of the season with 12 points, 15 rebounds and 12 blocks against Texas A&M. Tshiebwe, a 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior from Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo, averaged 22.5 points, 16.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks in wins at South Carolina and against Florida. He had 27 points and 19 rebounds against Florida with 10 of those rebounds coming on the offensive end.

