Alabama's Josh Primo Named SEC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week

Primo joins Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr. as members of the Crimson Tide who have been named as recipients of weekly SEC honors this season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball freshman guard Josh Primo has been named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the SEC announced on Monday afternoon.

"Alabama's Joshua Primo, a 6-foot-6, 190-pound freshman from Toronto, Ontario, averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 threes made and 3.5 rebounds per game in wins at LSU and over Mississippi State," the SEC announced in a statement. "He shot an incredible 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the floor and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from beyond the arc on the week."

Primo joins fellow Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and John Petty Jr., who both have been named as Players of the Week by the SEC this season.

Here are a list of Primo's accomplishments from this past week that earned him the honor, per Alabama Athletics:

  • Helped lead Alabama to wins at LSU and vs. Mississippi State last week, extending the Tide's winning streak to nine games – the longest since 2002-03 – and eight straight to start SEC play, which matches the Tide's second-best start in conference play in program history
  • Averaged 19.0 points, 5.0 threes made and 3.5 rebounds per game on the week, while shooting an incredible 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the floor and 76.9 percent (10-of-13) from beyond the arc
  • In the win at LSU, the Toronto, Ontario, native connected on 6-of-8 treys and finished with 22 points in just 19 minutes of action as the Tide captured a 30-point 105-75 win in Baton Rouge
  • With Primo's help, Alabama knocked down an SEC record 23 three-pointers in the victory
  • He followed that performance by connecting on 4-of-5 three-point shots in the 81-73 victory over Mississippi State.

Primo and Alabama basketball return to action on Tuesday night against Kentucky (6 p.m. CT, ESPN).

