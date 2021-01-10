Alabama's Malachi Moore Considered "Very Questionable" for National Championship

The Crimson Tide could be without one of its best defensive backs for a second-straight game when it takes on the Buckeyes Monday night

MIAMI — University of Alabama coach Nick Saban revealed on Sunday morning that freshman defensive back Malachi Moore is "very questionable" for Monday night's national title bout with Ohio State.

Moore sustained an injury during the SEC Championship Game and, according to Saban, would aggravate him the more he exercised on it.

The All-SEC Second Team honoree and Freshman All-SEC selection did suit up against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl last week, but did not see the field in any capacity.

"That's not for me to speak on," Crimson Tide safety Jordan Battle said earlier in the week. "Malachi is focusing on getting his back right and all that stuff, so we're just focusing on us moving forward in the next game what we can do better and what we can do to change what we did bad in the Notre Dame game."

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II said Moore 'looked fine' in practice this past week. On the season, Moore has 44 total tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and six passes defended.

Along with other injury updates, defensive end LaBryan Ray is considered 'a little more probable' against the Buckeyes. The Madison, Ala. native has missed a total of seven games this season due to an elbow sprain suffered in the lead up to the meeting with Georgia back in mid-October.

In his five games of action, Ray has 11 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks. He last saw time on the gridiron against LSU on Dec. 5.

"LaBryan Ray probably a little bit more probable," Saban said. "He's been able to practice this week and hopefully we'll get some contribution from him."