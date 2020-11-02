Alabama's Malachi Moore Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honors

University of Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday morning after his efforts in the Crimson Tide's 41-0 win over Mississippi State this past weekend.

He finished with a team-high eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.

It is the second time he has earned the league's newcomer of the week honor this season, with the first coming after the contest against Texas A & M last month.

The Crimson Tide coaching staff also named its players of the week and two came on offense and special teams, including offensive lineman Evan Neal and wide out DeVonta Smith, while the whole defense was honored for its ability to preserve a shutout.

Here is the full release from the school:

OFFENSE

Evan Neal

Anchored an Alabama offensive front that opened holes for 208 yards rushing and 5.2 yards per carry against a Mississippi State defense that was tops in the conference

Did not allow a sack or a quarterback pressure as Mac Jones completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 291 yards and four touchdowns

Cleared a path for Najee Harris’ 119 yards on 21 carries

Graded out at 100 percent on his assignments and did not commit a penalty against the Bulldogs

DeVonta Smith

Recorded 11 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns

Averaged 18.5 yards per catch with touchdowns of 35, 53, 11 and 10 yards

Eight of his receptions converted an Alabama first down, including four explosive plays of 30 yards or more

Marked his second 200-plus yard performance as a member of the Crimson Tide

DEFENSE

Crimson Tide Defensive Unit

Limited the Bulldogs to only 200 yards of offense in the shutout effort on Halloween

Stopped the MSU air-raid attack, forcing the Bulldog quarterbacks into a 28-of-48 night that included two interceptions and totaled just 163 yards

Also held State to just 37 yards on the ground

Dominated in the first half, limiting State to only 38 yards of offense, which marked the fewest yards allowed in the first half by a UA defense since 2016

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jase McClellan

Played a key role in limiting MSU to zero yards on punt returns

Also helped limit the Bulldogs to 72 yards on kickoff return

Will Reichard