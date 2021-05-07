Alabama's Nick Saban Tapes PSA Regarding COVID-19 Vaccinations

The state of Alabama currently has one the lowest vaccine rates in the country

The push for Alabama citizens to get a COVID-19 vaccination just got stronger.

Per the Wall Street Journal, University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has tapped a public service announcement urging people to get vaccinated. The ad will air on television, social media and radio next week.

“College football fans and players both want full stadiums this fall,” Saban said in the video. “Let’s make sure we can safely make this happen by getting vaccinated. Please get your COVID-19 vaccine. We want Bryant-Denny Stadium loud again this coming season—and Roll Tide!”

United States senator and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey and former NBA star Charles Barley also tapped messages according to the Wall Street Journal.

Saban, who is 69, contracted the coronavirus last November and was forced to missed the Crimson Tide's 42-13 victory over Auburn. The seven-time national champion also recorded two different PSAs in the past year, encouraging mask-wearing, social-distancing and washing hands.

"All of us want to make sure we play football this fall," Saban said during his first PSA. "And to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms; wash your hands often; follow social distancing guidelines, and please wear a mask any time you're around other people."

As of May 7, only 33 percent of Alabama residents had received the first dose of the vaccine, which is 12 percent lower than the U.S total of 45 percent.

Only 25 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

"Appreciate Coach Saban’s leadership encouraging vaccination," Alabama Athletics director Greg Byrne said in a tweet on Friday.