Alabama's Nick Saban to Rejoin Team In Very Near Future

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Alabama coach Nick Saban revealed to the media during his weekly Wednesday night press conference that his return to in-person activity with the football team is on the brink of happening real soon.

"I’m going to be back shortly, it’s a medical decision," Saban said. "When I can come back I’ll be totally 100 percent with the team, so, and that’s something that’s going to happen in the very near future."

Earlier in the day on the SEC coaches teleconference, the Crimson Tide coach said he fully expects to return to the sideline inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for the matchup with LSU, which will kickoff at 7 p.m (CT) on CBS.

While he is still leading team meetings and practice virtually, the significance of LSU week can't go unnoticed. 

"This is always an important game to us, especially this time of the year we really need to finish the season, play our best football of the year right now," Saban said. "It’s really a grind for everybody to keep focus in practice on doing what they need to do to create the right habits so you can go out there and perform. This a very talented team and we certainly can’t get in a position where we allow them to dictate to us, we’ve got to play our best and execute and not give them opportunities because they certainly have talent to take advantage of it, so that’s certainly the focus right now."

This story will be updated with video of Saban's press conference.

