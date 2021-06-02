Alabama's Shaun Alexander and Sylvester Croom Headline 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

On Wednesday, the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced the candidates for its 2022 ballot.

Two members of the Alabama Crimson Tide were listed, including running back Shaun Alexander and offensive lineman Sylvester Croom.

Alexander left Tuscaloosa in 1999, and at the time, was the school's leading rusher with 3,565 yards and 41 touchdowns. During his senior season, he was named a First Team All-American and the Southeastern Player of the Year.

Croom was a major contributor on Alabama's offensive line from 1972-1974 as a center, who helped lead the Crimson Tide to win the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 1974 and three straight SEC titles. He was also named a First Team All-American during his final year at the Capstone.

It is the first time for both Alexander and Croom to be on the ballot.

Other major candidates include Georgia's Champ Bailey, Tennessee's Eric Berry, Stanford's Andrew Luck, USC's Reggie Bush, Miami's Ken Dorsey, Syracuse's Marvin Harrison, Iowa's Dallas Clark and California's Marshawn Lynch.

Larry Coker, Gary Pinkel and Larry Blakeney headline the coaching candidates.

"It's an enormous honor to just be on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot considering more than 5.47 million people have played college football and only 1,038 players have been inducted," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchel said in a press release. "The Hall's requirement of being a First-Team All-American creates a much smaller pool of about 1,500 individuals who are even eligible. Being in today's elite group means an individual is truly among the greatest to have ever played the game, and we look forward to announcing the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class early next year."

The criteria for Hall of Fame consideration include:

First and foremost, a player must have received First-Team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.

A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation's Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.

While each nominee's football achievements in college are of prime consideration, his post-football record as a citizen is also weighed. He must have proven himself worthy as a citizen, carrying the ideals of football forward into his relations with his community. Consideration may also be given for academic honors and whether the candidate earned a college degree.

Players must have played their last year of intercollegiate football within the last 50 years.* For example, to be eligible for the 2022 ballot, the player must have played his last year in 1972 or thereafter. In addition, players who are playing professionally and coaches who are coaching on the professional level are not eligible until after they retire.

A coach becomes eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. He must have been a head football coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

2022 FBS PLAYER CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS



Flozell Adams, Michigan State-Offensive Tackle-1997 First Team All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year…Three-time All-Big Ten performer who helped Spartans to three consecutive bowl appearances…Helped running backs rush for more than 100 yards in 21 games throughout career and allowed only two QB sacks in 1997 season.



Shaun Alexander, Alabama-Running Back-1999 First Team All-American and SEC Player of the Year…Finished career with the most rushing yards (3,565) and rushing TDs (41) in Alabama history…Led the SEC in rushing (1,383), scoring (144 points) and TDs (24) during prolific senior campaign.



Morten Andersen, Michigan State-Placekicker-1981 First Team All-American who left MSU as the Big Ten's all-time leader in field goals (45)…Set still-standing conference record with 63-yard field goal in 1981 and was a three-time All-Big Ten performer…Led the Spartans in scoring for three seasons.



LaVar Arrington, Penn State-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1999…Winner of both the Butkus and Bednarik awards in 1999 and finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting his final season…First sophomore in history to be named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (1998).



Champ Bailey, Georgia-Defensive Back-1998 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Award…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection who earned Defensive MVP honors in UGA's win at the 1998 Peach Bowl…Recorded more than 1,000 plays during the 1998 season, playing DB, WR and KR for the Bulldogs.



Mark Bavaro, Notre Dame-Tight End-1984 First Team All-American…One of only five tight ends in Notre Dame annals to lead the team in both receptions (32) and receiving yards (395) in the same season (1984)…Left school ranked fourth all-time in career receptions (55) and receiving yards (771) by a tight end.



Aaron Beasley, West Virginia-Defensive Back-1995 consensus First Team All-American led the nation in INTs (10) in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East selection who led WVU to an undefeated regular season and a 1993 Big East title…19 career INTs and holds two of the top five single-season PBU performances in Mountaineer history.



Eric Berry, Tennessee-Defensive Back-Two-time unanimous First Team All-American (2008-09) and winner of the 2009 Thorpe Award…2008 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and three-time All-SEC selection…SEC's all-time leader in career INT return yards (494) and single-season INT return yards (265 in 2008).



Michael Bishop, Kansas State-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American and winner of the Davey O'Brien Award…1998 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Cats to 1998 Big 12 North title and berth in conference championship…Two-time all-Big 12 selection, setting 14 conference and 34 school records by career's end.



Jeff Bregel, USC-Offensive Guard-Two-time consensus First Team All-American and a 1986 NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection, leading USC to the 1984 conference title and a Rose Bowl victory…Earned the 1985 Morris Trophy as the league's most outstanding offensive lineman.



Brandon Burlsworth, Arkansas-Offensive Guard-1998 First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC selection…Helped Arkansas to two postseason berths and to SEC Western Division titles in 1995 and '98…Former walk-on who later started 34 consecutive games.



Larry Burton, Purdue-Split End-First Team All-American and Outstanding College Athlete of America in 1974 and a First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led the team in receiving in both 1973 and 1974…Named team captain and team MVP in 1974.



Reggie Bush, USC-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 2004 and unanimous accolades in 2005...Named the 2005 Walter Camp Player of the Year and won the 2005 Doak Walker Award…Two-time Pac-10 Player of the Year who led the Trojans to back-to-back national championships.



Mark Carrier, USC-Safety-Two-time First Team All-American (1988-89), earning unanimous honors in 1989…1989 Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation's top defensive back…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection…Led the Pac-10 in interceptions in 1989 with seven.



Matt Cavanaugh, Pittsburgh-Quarterback-1977 First Team All-American who led the Panthers to a 1976 national title…Led Pitt to three consecutive bowl wins, earning MVP honors in the 1977 Sugar and 1977 Gator bowls…Finished Pitt career ranked second all-time (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,916 career yards of total offense.



Dallas Clark, Iowa-Tight End-2002 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end…Two-time All-Big Ten selection who helped Iowa to a share of the 2002 Big Ten title and its first-ever 11-win season (2002)…Holds record for longest pass reception in school history (95 yards).



Tim Couch, Kentucky-Quarterback-1998 consensus First Team All-American who finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1998 and ninth in 1997…1998 SEC Player of the Year who led Cats to first win over Alabama in 75 years…Set seven NCAA, 14 SEC and 26 school records.



Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech-Wide Receiver-Two-time unanimous First Team All-American (2007-08) who was the first two-time winner of the Biletnikoff Award…2007 AT&T All-America Player of the Year and two-time First Team All-Big 12 performer holds six FBS receiving records…Tech's all-time career leader in receiving TDs (41) and 100-yard games (15).



Sylvester Croom, Alabama-Center-1974 First Team All-American who helped the Tide to a UPI national title in 1973…Helped Bama to three-consecutive SEC titles en route to earning the SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 1974…Played in the 1975 Senior Bowl and only lost one regular-season game during entire college career.



Brad Culpepper, Florida-Defensive Tackle-1991 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the NFF Campbell Trophy® as the nation's top scholar-athlete…Two-time All-SEC selection who led Gators to first-ever SEC title in 1991…Ranks sixth all-time at Florida with 47.5 career TFL, a school record among defensive lineman.



Jarett Dillard, Rice-Wide Receiver-2008 First Team All-American and 2006 Second Team All-American who holds the NCAA record for career TD receptions (60)…Three-time All-C-USA performer set the conference record for career receiving yards (4,138 )…Holds virtually every career and single-season receiving and scoring stat in Rice history.



Ken Dorsey, Miami (FL)-Quarterback-2002 First Team All-American who led the Canes to back-to-back BCS Championship games, winning the national title his junior season…Two-time Big East Co-Offensive Player of the Year and 2001 Maxwell Player of the Year…Left Miami as the school record holder in career total offense and passing yards.



Mike Doss, Ohio State-Defensive Back-Three-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors as a senior…2002 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led Buckeyes to the 2003 BCS National Championship, earning Defensive MVP honors.



Warrick Dunn, Florida State-Running Back-1996 First Team All-American and 1995 Third Team All-American who led the Noles to the 1993 national title…Three-time First Team All-ACC performer led the league with 8.7 ppg in 1995…Only FSU rusher in history to gain more than 1,000 yards in three-consecutive seasons.



Nick Eyre, BYU-Offensive Tackle-1980 consensus First Team All-American and finalist for the Outland Trophy…Key cog to an offensive unit that twice led the nation in passing yards and total offense (1979, 1980)…Two-time All-WAC performer who helped BYU to four conference titles.



Kevin Faulk, LSU-Running Back-1996 First Team All-American who finished career ranked fourth in NCAA history in all-purpose yards (6,833)…Three-time First Team All-SEC selection and 1995 SEC Freshman of the Year…Set 11 school records during career and became first LSU back to average 100 yards per game during entire career.



Dwight Freeney, Syracuse-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American who holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game (1.61)… 2001 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year, finishing career as the conference's all-time leader in single-season sacks (17.5 in 2001)…Holds the Syracuse record for career TFL (50.5).



Robert Gallery, Iowa-Offensive Tackle-2003 consensus First Team All-American and recipient of the 2003 Outland Trophy…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior…Led Hawkeyes to a Big Ten title, Orange Bowl appearance and a No. 8 final ranking in 2002.



Moe Gardner, Illinois-Defensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American (unanimous-'89, consensus-'90)…1990 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and 1989 Big Ten Lineman of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick and set school record for career TFL (57).



Joe Garten, Colorado-Offensive Guard-Two-time First Team All-America, garnering consensus honors in '89 and unanimous laurels in '90… Led Buffs to 1990 National Championship and three-straight bowl berths… Member of two Big Eight championship teams.



Willie Gault, Tennessee-Wide Receiver/Kick Returner-1982 First Team All-American…Led Vols to three bowl berths…Set six conference and 12 school punt / kickoff return records…Tied NCAA record for most touchdowns by kick return in a single season (3) in 1980.



Toby Gerhart, Stanford-Running Back-Unanimous First Team All-American, winner of the Doak Walker award and Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2009…Led the nation in points (178), TDs (29) and rushing yards (1,871) during prolific season campaign…2009 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year who is Stanford's all-time leader in career rushing TDs (44).



Tony Gonzalez, California-Tight End-1996 First Team All-American and First Team All-Pac-10 selection…Holds Cal record for receptions in a bowl game (9 in 1996 Aloha Bowl)…Posted 89 receptions for 1,302 yards and eight touchdowns during career.



Dan Hampton, Arkansas-Defensive Tackle-1978 First Team All-American and two-time All-SWC selection…Named 1978 Houston Post Outstanding Player of the Year in the SWC, recording 18 TFL during his senior campaign…Helped Hogs beat No. 19 Georgia in 1976 Cotton Bowl and No. 2 Oklahoma in 1978 Orange Bowl.



Kevin Hardy, Illinois-Linebacker-1995 consensus First Team All-American and Butkus Award winner…Two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection who helped Illini to two bowl berths…Team captain started 45 games (second all-time among Illini LBs) and ranks fourth all-time at Illinois in sacks (18) and TFL (38).



Graham Harrell, Texas Tech-Quarterback-2008 First Team All-American and AT&T All-America Player of the Year who finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting…2008 NFF National Scholar-Athlete holds seven NCAA records, including career 400-yard games (20)…Three-time All-Big 12 performer ranks second in league history with 15,793 career passing yards.



Al Harris, Arizona State-Defensive End-Named unanimous First Team All-American and Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy finalist in 1978…Three-time All-Conference selection, helping the Sun Devils to two league titles…1978 Team MVP who set the ASU career record in tackles for a loss (57).



Marvin Harrison, Syracuse-Kick Returner/Wide Receiver-1995 First Team All-American as a kick returner and 1995 Big East Special Teams Player of the Year…Three-time All-Big East selection who set a conference record with a 94-yard punt return for a TD in 1995…Left Syracuse as the school's all-time receiving leader (2,718 yards).



Mike Hass, Oregon State-Wide Receiver-2005 First Team All-American and recipient of the 2005 Biletnikoff Award…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection and first receiver in league history with three 1,000-yard receiving seasons…Led the nation with 139.9 receiving ypg (2005) and holds virtually every Oregon State receiving record.



Garrison Hearst, Georgia-Running Back-1992 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Doak Walker Award…Finished third in 1992 Heisman Trophy voting after leading the nation in scoring (126 points)…1992 SEC Player of the Year finished career trailing only Herschel Walker in career rushing yards (3,232) at Georgia.



Josh Heupel, Oklahoma-Quarterback-2000 consensus First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year…2000 Heisman Trophy runner-up who led the Sooners to a national title at the 2001 Orange Bowl…2000 Big 12 Player of the Year who left OU with virtually every school passing record despite only playing two seasons.



Craig Heyward, Pittsburgh-Running Back-1987 consensus First Team All-American who led the nation in rushing his final season and finished fifth in Heisman voting…Left Pitt as the second-leading rusher in school history (behind only Tony Dorsett) with 3,086 career rushing yards…Rushed for at least 100 yards in every game of 1987 season.



Chris Hudson, Colorado-Defensive Back-1994 consensus First Team All-American and Thorpe Award recipient… Three-time First Team All-Big Eight selection who helped the Buffs to the 1991 conference title…Finished career with 141 tackles 15 INTs (including two returned for a TD) and 20 PBUs.



Ken Huff, North Carolina-Offensive Guard-1974 consensus First Team All-American who captained the College All-Stars vs. Super Bowl Champion Pittsburgh Steelers…First Team All-Conference and recipient of the 1974 Jacob's Blocking Trophy as the ACC's best offensive lineman…Third overall pick in the first round of the 1975 draft and named an ACC Football Legend.



Steve Hutchinson, Michigan-Offensive Lineman-2000 unanimous First Team All-American who led the Wolverines to four bowl wins, including the 1997 National Championship at the Rose Bowl…One of only seven players in conference history to be named a four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Three-time Big Ten champion.



Bradie James, LSU-Linebacker-2002 First Team All-American and NFF National Scholar-Athlete…Three-time All-SEC performer (First Team honors in 2001 and 2002) helped the Tigers to a 2001 conference title…2000 Peach Bowl Defensive MVP ranks second all-time in LSU history with 418 career tackles.



Marvin Jones, Florida State-Linebacker- Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1991 and unanimous honors in 1992…Winner of the 1992 Butkus and Lombardi awards and named the 1992 Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year…Helped Seminoles to three consecutive bowl wins and top five final rankings.



Levon Kirkland, Clemson-Linebacker-1991 consensus First Team All-American and 1990 Second Team All-American…Finalist for the 1990 Butkus Award and leader of Clemson unit that led the nation in total defense…Three-time First Team All-ACC performer and 1989 Gator Bowl MVP helped the Tigers to two conference titles.



James Laurinaitis, Ohio State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (consensus-2006, 2008; unanimous-2007)…Two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led the Buckeyes to two national championship games and four consecutive conference titles…2007 Butkus and 2006 Nagurski recipient, leading OSU in tackles three-straight seasons.



John Lee, UCLA-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1985…Boasted the NCAA's highest career field goal percentage among players with at least 55 attempts (.859)…Two-time First Team All-Pac-10 selection who helped UCLA to three league titles and finished his career as the Bruins' all-time scoring leader (390).



Andrew Luck, Stanford-Quarterback-2011 First Team All-American, winning the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year honors…Two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up and two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year… Stanford's all-time career leader in TD passes (82) and passing efficiency (162.8), owning two of the top four passing seasons in school history.



Todd Lyght, Notre Dame-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 1989 and consensus laurels in 1990…Led Irish to 1988 National Championship and perfect 12-0 season as well as national title game appearance in 1991 Orange Bowl…Thorpe Award finalist who posted 11 career interceptions.



Marshawn Lynch, California-Running Back-2006 First Team All-American who led Cal to a share of the 2006 Pac-10 title…2006 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year led the league in rushing (1,356), all-purpose yards (1,785) and TDs (15) that season…Two-time bowl game MVP (2005 Las Vegas, 2006 Holiday) and Cal's all-time leader in 100-yard rushing games (17).



Jeremy Maclin, Missouri-Wide Receiver/Returner-Two-time First Team All-American (all-purpose), earning consensus honors in 2007…Two-time First Team All-Big 12 performer set conference records for all-purpose yards his first two seasons…Led the FBS with 202.4 ypg in 2008 and broke Mizzou's record for career all-purpose yards (5,609) in just two seasons.



Bryant McKinnie, Miami (FL)-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors in 2001…2001 Outland Trophy winner led the Canes to the 2001 national title and two Big East crowns…Two-time consensus First Team All-Big East performer did not allow a sack during entire college career.



Mark Messner, Michigan-Defensive Tackle-1988 unanimous First Team All-American who was a Lombardi Award finalist…1988 Big Ten Player of the Year and four-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Led Wolverines to four bowl berths and named MVP of 1985 Fiesta Bowl.



Terry Miller, Oklahoma State-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American, earning unanimous honors his senior season…Two-time Heisman Trophy finalist (runner-up in 1977) finished career as the fourth-leading rusher in NCAA history (4,754)…Two-time Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year is the only Cowboy RB to post three 1,000-yard rushing seasons.



Pete Mitchell, Boston College-Tight End-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors in 1994…Two-time First Team All-Big East performer, leading the conference in catches his last two seasons…Ranks second all-time at BC in career receptions (190) and third all-time in career receiving yards (2,388).



Corey Moore, Virginia Tech-Defensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American (1999-unanimous) and winner of the 1999 Lombardi and Nagurski awards…Two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year led Hokies to 2000 National Championship Game…Leader of Hokies famed "Lunch Pail Defense" that led the nation in rushing defense (85.0 ypg).



Herman Moore, Virginia-Wide Receiver-1990 consensus First Team All-American who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting…Holds the NCAA record for highest average gain per reception (22.0) with a minimum of 105 catches…1990 First Team All-ACC performer finished career as UVA's all-time leader in receiving yards (2,504) and TD catches (27).



Kellen Moore, Boise State-Quarterback-2010 First Team All-American finished career as the winningest starting QB (.943) in college football history…Set the NCAA record for lowest career INT percentage (.017) and tied NCAA record with four 3,000-yard passing seasons…Boise State's all-time leading passer (14,667) earned three conference Player of the Year honors (2-WAC, 1-MWC).



Dan Neil, Texas-Offensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American, earning consensus honors as a senior…Helped Horns offense rank 11th nationally in total offense (451.8 ypg) and 12th in scoring offense (34.4 ppg) in 1996…Two-time All-Conference selection who set the UT record for consecutive starts.



Ken Norton Jr., UCLA-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading Bruins to four consecutive bowl wins… Member of the 1985 conference championship team… Led team in tackles in 1986 (106) and in 1987 (125) and ranks sixth in school history with 339 career tackles.



Julius Peppers, North Carolina-Defensive End-2001 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the 2001 Bednarik and Lombardi awards…2001 Chevrolet Defensive Player of the Year who finished 10th in Heisman Trophy voting…Two-time First Team All-ACC selection, leading the conference in TFL (24) and sacks (15) in 2000.



Paul Posluszny, Penn State-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus in 2005) and one of only two two-time winners of the Bednarik Award…2005 Butkus Award recipient and two-time First Team All-Big Ten performer…2006 NFF National Scholar-Athlete ranks second all-time at PSU with 372 career tackles.



Antwaan Randle El, Indiana-Quarterback-2001 First Team All-American…First player in FBS history to pass for 6,000 yards and rush for 3,000 yards in career…Rushed for more yards than any QB in FBS history upon conclusion of career.



Errict Rhett, Florida-Running Back-1993 First Team All-American and first player in FBS history to rush for more than 4,100 yards and catch more than 140 passes in a career…Three-time All-SEC selection twice led the conference in rushing…1994 Sugar Bowl MVP is Florida's all-time leader in rushing (4,163) and carries (873).



Simeon Rice, Illinois-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-American and three-time First Team All-Big Ten selection…Holds conference and school record for career sacks (44.5) and Illini record for career tackles for loss (69)…Set school record for single-season sacks (16).



Ron Rivera, California-Linebacker-1983 consensus First Team All-American…Lombardi Award finalist in 1983 and named East-West Shrine Game Most Valuable Player…Selected as Pac-10 Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 1983…Led team in tackles from 1981-83.



Rashaan Salaam, Colorado-Tailback-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and Heisman Trophy winner…1994 Walter Camp Player of the Year and Doak Walker Award recipient… 1994 Big Eight Offensive Player of the Year who led nation in rushing, scoring and all-purpose yards.



Larry Seivers, Tennessee-Wide Receiver-Two-time consensus First Team All-American in 1975 and 1976…Two-time First Team All-SEC selection…Currently ranks sixth in Tennessee history in career reception yardage (1,924) and seventh in career receptions (117).



Kevin Smith, Texas A&M-Cornerback-1991 consensus First Team All-American and leader of Aggie unit that led the nation in total defense (222.4 ypg)…Three-time First Team All-SWC performer helped Aggies to the 1991 conference title…A&M's all-time career leader in INTs (20), INT return yards (289) and INTs returned for a touchdown (3).



Troy Vincent, Wisconsin-Defensive Back-1991 First Team All-American and runner-up for the 1991 Thorpe Award…Two-time All-Big Ten selection and 1991 Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year…Finished career as Wisconsin's leader in punt return yards (773) and passes defended (31).



Peter Warrick, Florida State-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American (consensus-1998, unanimous-1999) led FSU to a national championship at the 2000 Sugar Bowl, earning MVP honors…Two-time First Team All-ACC receiver finished career as the league's all-time leader in receiving (3,517)…FSU's career leader in receiving TDs (32).



Zach Wiegert, Nebraska-Offensive Tackle-1994 unanimous First Team All-American and winner of the Outland Trophy…Led Huskers to 1994 National Championship and 1993 National Championship game appearance…Three-time All-Big Eight selection who led Nebraska to league titles every year of career.



Roy Williams, Oklahoma-Defensive Back-2001 unanimous First Team All-American who took home the 2001 Nagurski and Thorpe awards…Led Sooners to the first 13-win season in program history and a national championship (2000)…2001 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year ranks in the conference's top 10 all-time in pass deflections (44).



Steve Wisniewski, Penn State-Offensive Guard-1988 First Team All-American…Member of 1986 12-0 national championship team…Helped Blair Thomas rush for 1,414 yards and 11 touchdowns in 1987 and D.J. Dozier attain First Team All-America honors in 1986.



Luis Zendejas, Arizona State-Placekicker-1983 consensus First Team All-American who finished his career as the NCAA's all-time leader in scoring (380)…Four-time All-Pac-10 selection, leading the league in scoring in 1983… Boasts the highest PAT percentage (99.3%) in ASU annals and led the team in scoring his first three seasons.





2022 FBS COACH CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS



Larry Blakeney-Troy (1991-2014)-All-time winningest coach in Sun Belt Conference history…Four-time conference Coach of the Year who led the Trojans to eight conference titles (5 – Sun Belt, 3 – Southland) and seven FCS playoff appearances in eight seasons…Led Troy to four bowl games, including wins at the 2006 and 2010 New Orleans Bowl.



Jim Carlen-West Virginia (1966-69), Texas Tech (1970-74), South Carolina (1975-81)-Led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach…1973 National Coach of the Year…Three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year… Coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers at South Carolina.



Pete Cawthon Sr.-Austin College [TX] (1923-27), Texas Tech (1930-40)-Led Tech to four Border Conference titles in 11 seasons at the helm…Led 1938 team to 10-0 regular season and the school's first-ever Cotton Bowl appearance…Boasts highest win percentage (69.3) among Tech coaches with terms of three years or more.



Larry Coker-Miami [FL] (2001-06), UTSA (2011-15)-Posted a 60-15 record at Miami, including an astounding 35-3 record in his first three seasons…Led the Canes to consecutive BCS Championship Games, winning at the 2002 Rose Bowl and becoming the first rookie head coach to lead his team to a national title since 1948…Led Miami to three Big East crowns and orchestrated a dominant 2001 offense that set a Big East record with 475 points scored in the regular season.



Billy Jack Murphy-Memphis (1958-71)-Winningest coach in Memphis history, including an unbeaten season in 1963…Named National Coach of the Year in 1963 by the Detroit News and Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year three-of-four seasons from 1968-71…Took Memphis to its first-ever bowl game and is a member of the Tennessee, Mississippi State and Memphis halls of fame.



Gary Pinkel-Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)-Winningest coach in history at both Missouri and Toledo…Led Rockets to 1995 MAC title and boasts nine conference division titles between both schools…Took teams to 11 bowl games, with 7-4 overall record in the postseason…Earned FieldTurf National Coach of the Year and Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading Mizzou to its first No. 1 national ranking since 1960 during the 2007 season.



Darryl Rogers-Cal State East Bay (1965), Fresno State (1966-72), San Jose State (1973-75), Michigan State (1976-79), Arizona State (1980-84)-Took Fresno State to two bowl games...Achieved an unprecedented national ranking at San Jose State…Named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 1977 and National Coach of the Year by Sporting News in 1978…Won the Big Ten title in 1978.





2022 DIVISIONAL PLAYER CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS



Ashley Ambrose, Mississippi Valley State-Defensive Back-1991 First Team All-American and First Team All-SWAC selection…Named SWAC Defensive Back and Return Specialist of the Year in 1991…Led nation in punt returns during senior campaign.



Archie Amerson, Northern Arizona-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1996…Finished as school's all-time career rushing leader despite only playing two seasons (3,196 yards)…1996 Walter Payton Award recipient as Division I-AA's most outstanding offensive player… Led NAU to its first-ever I-AA playoff appearance.



Rick Bealer, Lycoming (PA)-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-American who led Lyco to a berth in the 1990 NCAA Division III National Championship…Ranks second in DIII history with 31 career interceptions and still holds DIII record with 48 punt returns in 1989 season…Four-time All-Middle Atlantic Conference selection, earning first team honors his last three seasons.



Rennie Benn, Lehigh-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American in 1985…Currently ranks second in NCAA Division I-AA history in touchdown receptions (44), behind only Jerry Rice…Ranks seventh in Division I-AA history in career receiving yards (3,662).



Bill Borchert, Mount Union (OH)-Quarterback-Two-time First Team All-American who led Mount Union to consecutive national titles in 1996-97…1997 recipient of Gagliardi Trophy and three-time First Team All-OAC selection… Still holds multiple NCAA, conference and school records and boasts 14,482 career passing yards.



John Bothe, Augustana (IL)-Center-Named First Team All-American in 1988…One of three finalists for the 1988 NCAA Division III Player of the Year Award…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection (1986-88)…Helped Augustana to a 45-3-1 record.



Carl Boyd, Northern Iowa-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1987…Selected First Team All-Conference and Offensive Player of the Year in 1987…In 1987, he was Conference Player of the Week four times…Two-time team captain…Totaled 2,735 career rushing yards and 1,987 receiving yards.



Vincent Brown, Mississippi Valley State-Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987…Set NCAA All-Divisions record with 570 career tackles…Two-time All-SWAC selection who led MVSU in tackles his last three seasons.



Joe Campbell, Middle Tennessee State-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1990-91)…A three-time First Team All-Conference pick, he was named OVC Player of the Year in 1990…Led the team in rushing all four years.



William Campbell, Western Colorado-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1978-79)…Set school record for interceptions in a season with seven in 1979…Led the team in tackles his senior year with 84.



Vin Carioscia, Franklin & Marshall (PA)-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and First Team All-Conference selection (1981-82)…Named First Team All-ECAC in 1982…Four-year letterman and a three-year starter.



Roger Carr, Louisiana Tech-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American (1972, 1973) who led Tech to a 1973 Division II national title…1972 Southland Offensive Player of the Year set the conference record for career receiving yards (2,717)…Ended career as the school's all-time leader in receiving TDs (19).



Peter Catan, Eastern Illinois-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1979-80)…Member of the 1978 Division II National Championship team…Holds school record for quarterback sacks in a game (six), season (21) and career (47).



Steve Cockerham, Akron-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1976-77)…Concluded career as the school's all-time leader in tackles with 715…Led Akron to 1976 Division II Championship Game.



Bruce Collie, Texas at Arlington-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team All-American in 1984…Led UTA to 1981 Southland Conference title…Three-time All-SLC selection…Played six seasons in the NFL with San Francisco and Philadelphia.



Tom Collins, Indianapolis (IN)-Defensive Back-Named First Team All-American in 1985…All-time college football leader in career interceptions (37), representing all levels of the NCAA.



Ray Condren, Gettysburg (PA)-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American, All-ECAC and All-Conference selection (1983-84)…Finished second in rushing in Division III in 1984…Named ECAC Division III Player of the Year in 1984.



Mark Cotney, Cameron (OK)-Defensive Back-Named First Team NAIA All-American and All-Conference in 1974…Amassed 132 career tackles and seven interceptions in two seasons at Cameron.



Case deBruijn, Idaho State-Punter-Named First Team All-American in 1981…Twice led the nation in punting (1980-81) and was twice the runner up (1978-79)…Season average of 45.9 in 1981 is third all-time in I-AA.



Parnell Dickinson, Mississippi Valley State-Quarterback-1975 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Player of the Year…Four-time All-SWAC selection and conference Player of the Year as a senior…Finished career as SWAC's all-time leader in total offense (7,442 yards).



William Dillon, Virginia Union-Free Safety-Three-time First Team All-America selection (1980-82)…Tallied 16 interceptions in 1983…1983 Black College Player of the Year…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection and Player of the Year (1981-82).



Al Dorenkamp, Central (IA)-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1974…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection (1973-74)…Captained Central to a perfect 11-0 mark and the Division III National Championship in 1974.



John Dorsey, Connecticut-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1983…Led the team in tackles from 1981-83…Two-time Yankee Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1982-83).



Chuck Downey, Stony Brook-Safety-1987 First Team All-America selection…Recorded 239 tackles and 13 interceptions on defense…First player in Division III history to achieve 1,000 yards on both punt and kickoff returns in a career…Currently holds 12 NCAA Division III records and 23 school records.



Matt Dunigan, Louisiana Tech-Quarterback-1982 First Team All-American and Southland Conference Player of the Year…Set Tech career records for completions (550), passing yards (7,042) and TD passes (40)…Led the SLC in total offense three-straight seasons (1980-82) and finished career with a conference title in 1982.



Tom Ehrhardt, Rhode Island-Quarterback-1985 First Team All-American who led the nation in passing during his final year at URI…Holds nearly every passing record in Rams history and led URI to consecutive 10-3 seasons and national top 10 finishes in 1984-85…1985 Yankee Conference Player of the Year.



Keith Elias, Princeton-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-American (1992-93) and 1993 Ivy League Player of the Year…Princeton's all-time leader in rushing yards (4,208) and rushing touchdowns (49)…Three-time All-Ivy performer who helped the Tigers to the 1992 conference title.



Curtis Eller, Villanova-Linebacker-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1991-92) and was named National Defensive Player of the Year by The Sporting News in 1992…A three-time First Team All-Conference selection, he twice earned Yankee Defensive Player of the Year honors.



Blake Elliott, Saint John's (MN)-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American and winner of the 2003 Gagliardi Trophy…Two-time MIAC Player of the Year who holds NCAA All-Divisions record of 47 consecutive games with a reception…Led SJU to 2003 DIII national title and owns 29 school records.



Richard Erenberg, Colgate-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1983…Broke 12 Division I-AA records…Selected as ECAC Player of the Year in 1983…All-time leading rusher in Colgate history…Two-time recipient of the Andy Kerr Award signifying Colgate's MVP (1982-83).



Jahri Evans, Bloomsburg (PA)-Offensive Lineman-2005 First Team All-American who also earned Second Team All-America honors as a junior…Two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and three-time First Team All-PSAC East selection…Helped Huskies to the 2005 PSAC East title and an NCAA playoff berth.



John Fitzgerald, Central Oklahoma-Offensive Guard-First Team All-American who blocked for two 1,000-yard rushers in 1998…Led UCO to 1998 undefeated season and No. 1 final ranking…Only three-time All-American since UCO joined NCAA.



Bernard Ford, Central Florida-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American and 1987 Harlon Hill Trophy Finalist…Ranks in Top 10 of 14 UCF records, ranking first in receiving yards in a season (1,403), all-purpose yards per game (188) and average yards per catch in career (21.8).



Duane Fritz, Chadron State (NE)-Punter-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1975…Led NAIA II and the conference in punting in 1975…Averaged 42.3 yards on 65 punts in 1975.



Rick Fry, Occidental (CA)-End-Two-time First Team All-American and All-Conference selection (1976-77)…Was the NCAA annual champion for receiving in 1976-77 and set four NCAA receiving records…Member of the Occidental Football Hall of Fame.



Bob Gaddis, Mississippi Valley State-Wide Receiver-1974 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Receiver of the Year…Named 1970 NAIA Freshman of the Year en route to twice leading the NAIA in yards per catch (1971-72)…Three-time All-SWAC selection led conference in yards per catch all four years.



Chris George, Glenville State (WV)-Wide Receiver- Two-time First Team All-America selection and four-time WVIAC pick…Led GSC to Division II National Playoffs in 1993 and '94…Member of two conference championship teams and held nine national records by career's end.



Don Greco, Western Illinois-Offensive Guard-Named First Team All-American in 1980…Two-time First Team All-Conference selection – winning the conference's Lineman of the Year award in 1980…A 1980 team captain, he was twice named Western Illinois' MVP.



Don Griffin, Middle Tennessee State-Safety-1985 First Team All-American and Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection…Recorded 210 tackles, 13 career interceptions, and held school record for interceptions in a game (3).



Boomer Grigsby, Illinois State-Linebacker-Three-time First Team All-American (2002-04) and FCS career leader in total (550) and solo (325) tackles…Only three-time Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year in league history…No. 2 all-time in FCS averaging 12.50 tackles per game in career.



Ron Hausauer, Jamestown (ND)-Offensive Guard-Two-time First Team NAIA All-American and First Team All-Conference (1980-81)…Four-year letterman…Member of the Jamestown College Athletic Hall of Fame.



Pat Hauser, Cal State Northridge-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and All-Conference selection (1982-83)… Four-year starter and letterman.



Bobby Hedrick, Elon-Running Back-Named First Team All-American in 1980…Ranked second in NCAA history in career rushing yards (5,604), among all divisions, at career's end (behind only Tony Dorsett).



Chris Hegg, Truman State (MO)-Quarterback-Named First Team All-American and AFCA Division II Player of the Year in 1985…Two-time conference Offensive Player of the Year (1984-85)…Still holds eight conference records.



Bob Heller, Wesleyan (CT)-Center-Two-time First Team All-American in 1972-73… Two-time First Team All-ECAC performer who did not allow a sack during career… Key to 1972 offensive unit that set still-standing school record for 1,980 rushing yards in a season.



Billy Hess, West Chester (PA)-Wide Receiver-1988 First Team All-American and Harlon Hill Trophy finalist…1988 PSAC East Player of the Year and four-time All-PSAC receiver, who also earned all-conference honors as a defensive back in 1988…Led West Chester to PSAC title game appearances in 1986 and 1987.



Lynn Hieber, Indiana (PA)-Quarterback-Two-time First Team NAIA All-America selection (1974-75)…Won the Division II Total Offense crown in 1975…Selected as ECAC Division II Player of the Year, First Team All-East and First Team All-ECAC in 1975.



Rene Ingoglia, Massachusetts-Running Back-Finished career ranked second all-time in FCS history in TDs (54) and as school's all-time leader in rushing (4,624) and carries (905) among others…First UMass player to average more than 100 ypg rushing in career.



Louis Jackson, Cal Poly-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1978-80)…Member of the 1980 Division II National Championship team…Holds school records for yards rushing in a career (3,444), season (1,463) and game (267).



Terron Jackson, Missouri Southern State-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1972…Member of school's Athletic Hall of Fame.



John Jurkovic, Eastern Illinois-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection in 1988 and 1989…Two-time Gateway Defensive Player of the Year who led team to 1986 conference title…Set Gateway record with six sacks in a game and finished career as the conference's all-time sacks leader (27).



Ed Kelley, Hampden-Sydney (VA)-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1974-75)…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick (1973-75)…Led the defensive unit that gave up only 10.8 points per game in 1975.



Bill Kollar, Montana State-Defensive Tackle-1973 First Team All-America selection, earning Second Team All-America accolades in 1972…1972 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and first lineman in conference history to earn First Team honors three times…First defensive player to earn Senior Bowl MVP honors (1974).



Garry Kuhlman, Delaware-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-American and All-ECAC selection (1980-81)…His 1979 team led all Division I-AA teams in scoring with 35.5 points and 405.5 yards total offense per game.



Sean Landeta, Towson-Punter-1982 First Team All-American and first punter ever named to the AP's College Division All-America Team; Three-time First Team All-ECAC who owns Towson career punting records for punts (225) and yards (9,452)…Also team's placekicker, leading all of Division II in punting average (43.4 ypp) and field goals (14) during 1980 season.



Jeff Loots, Southwest Minnesota State-Quarterback-1992 First Team All-American who also earned All-America honors in 1991 (Second Team) and 1990 (Honorable Mention)…Led the nation in passing and total offense his last two seasons, setting NAIA records for career TD passes (102) and career passing ypg (361.2)…1992 Northern Sun Player of the Year who set multiple conference and school records.



Al Lucas, Troy-Defensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-American (1998-99) and winner of the 1999 Buck Buchanan Award as the nation's top defensive player…Two-time First Team All-Southland who led Trojans to two conference titles…Three NCAA playoff appearances, including the 1996 Semifinals and the 1999 Quarterfinals.



Vince Mazza, Ashland (OH)-Punter-1986 First Team All-American and Ashland's first-ever Harlon Hill candidate…Four-time First Team All-Heartland Conference performer…Boasts three of top 10 punting-average seasons in Ashland history.



Steve McAdoo, Middle Tennessee State-Offensive Lineman-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1991-92)…Earned Third Team All-America honors by the Associated Press in 1990…Three-time First Team All-Conference pick.



Gary McCauley, Clarion (PA)-Tight End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1980-81)…Member of two conference title teams…Holds school career records for receptions (135) and receiving yards (1,736)…Four-year starter.



Fran McDermott, St. Mary's (CA)-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1979-80)…Played in the 1981 Japan Bowl…Four-year starter and letterman…Holds school records for most interceptions in a career (21), season (8) and game (4).



Bill McGovern, Holy Cross-Defensive Back-Named First Team All-American in 1984…Led the nation in interceptions (11) in 1984…Set Division I-AA career interception record with 24…Two-time All-ECAC performer (1983-84)…Named 1984 team captain.



Tony Miles, Northwest Missouri State-All-Purpose/Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-American who led Bearcats to back-to-back Division II National Championships (1998-99) and four-consecutive MIAA titles…Set conference and school records for career receiving yards (3,890), receptions (235) and TDs (37).



Carl Morris, Harvard-Wide Receiver-2002 First Team All-American who holds virtually every Harvard receiving record, including career receptions (245) and TD receptions (28)…Ranks third all-time in Ivy history with 3,508 career receiving yards…Holds Ivy record for career 100-yard games (15) and 200-yard games (3).



Robert Morris, Georgetown-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1973-74)…Member of the Georgetown Hall of Fame and the National Slavic Honor Society.



Kenneth Murawski, Carnegie Mellon (PA)-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1981…Named First Team All-Conference in 1981 and Second Team in 1980…Two-time team defensive captain…Totaled 243 career tackles and nine interceptions.



Timmy Newsome, Winston-Salem State (NC)-Running Back-1978 First Team All-American who finished his career as the all-time leading rusher (3,843 yards) in school and conference annals…Three-time All-CIAA selection who twice led the conference in rushing and scoring…Led the Rams to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and CIAA titles in 1977 and 1978.



Ed O'Brien, Central Florida-Placekicker-Named 1987 First Team All-American…UCF record holder for career field goals made (50), field goals attempted (77) and longest field goal made (55 yards)…Helped UCF to 1987 Division II Semifinals.



Randy Page, Central Oklahoma-Quarterback-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1983 and earned Second Team NAIA All-America honors in 1982…Led UCO to an NAIA National Championship in 1982…Broke 14 school records.



Chris Parker, Marshall-Running Back-1995 First Team All-America pick…Member of 1992 national championship team, leading MU back to national title game in 1993 and '95 (national runner-up)…Recorded 31 games with at least 100 yards rushing en route to finishing career with 5,924 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns.



Alonzo Patterson, Wagner-Running Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1981-82)…Finished fourth on the NCAA leading rusher list for all divisions in 1981, leading Division III with 1,487 yards…Three-time ECAC Player of the Year (1980-82).



Ted Petersen, Eastern Illinois-Center-1976 First Team All-America selection… Team captain who blocked for Nate Anderson, EIU's first-ever 1,000-yard rusher…Became school's highest-ever NFL Draft pick when he was selected 93rd overall (fourth round) in 1977.



Martin Peterson, Pennsylvania-Offensive Tackle-Named First Team All-America, First Team All-Conference and First Team All-ECAC in 1986…His teams won three conference titles.



Charlie Pierce, Central Florida-Punter / Placekicker-Named First Team All-America…Career record holder at UCF for punts (173), punt yardage (7,111) and points scored (297)… Helped UCF to FCS playoffs in 1993.



Dave Pomante, Whitworth (WA)-Defensive Lineman-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1981…Two-time All-District selection…Set school records with 20 sacks in a season and 35 in a career…Led team with 117 tackles as a senior.



Tyrone Poole, Fort Valley State (GA)-Defensive Back-First Team All-America selection in 1994…Two-time Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Defensive Player of the Year (1993-94) who led FVSU to two conference titles…Recorded 44 pass breakups and 17 interceptions, returning four for TDs.



Gary Puetz, Valparaiso-Offensive Tackle-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1971-72)…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection…Made first team All-Conference as a placekicker as well in 1972…Earned team's MVP award.



Gerry Quinlivan, Buffalo-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1984…Two-time First Team ECAC Upstate New York selection and team captain (1983-84)…Four-year starter and letterman…Two-time Most Outstanding Linebacker (1983-84) and named an NFF National Scholar-Athlete as a senior.



Michael Renna, Delaware-Defensive End-Two-time First Team All-American, All-Conference and All-ECAC selection (1988-89)…Delaware's Outstanding Senior Male Athlete in 1990…Finished career as the 10th leading tackler in school history with 205.



David Rhodes, Central Florida-Wide Receiver-1993 First Team All-American…Holds UCF records for receptions (213), receiving yards (3,618) and receiving TD (29) in career…Only Knight to record three seasons with at least 1,000-yards receiving and helped team to 1993 FCS Playoffs.



Kirk Roach, Western Carolina-Placekicker-Three-time First Team All-America selection (1984-86)…Four-time First Team All-Conference pick…Holds five Division I-AA kicking records, 10 conference records and 18 school records…Missed only one extra point in four years.



Bobby Saiz, Adams State (CO)-Quarterback-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1989…Passed for 10,169 career yards and 87 touchdowns…Averaged 251 yards per game in total offense…Led team to No. 1 NAIA national ranking in 1989.



Jeff Schebler, Wisconsin-Whitewater-Placekicker-Two-time First Team All-American (2007, 2009) who helped Whitewater to two national championships…Four-time First Team All-WIAC selection, ranking second all-time in scoring in the league…2009 Fred Mitchell Award recipient as the nation's best non-FBS kicker.



Terry Schmidt, Ball State-Defensive Back- Named First Team All-American in 1973 when he set a single-season school record with five interceptions, finishing his career with 13 total INTs…Team MVP as a senior…Played in the Coaches All-America Game and the East-West Shrine Game.



Steve Schubert, Massachusetts-Wide Receiver-Named First Team All-American in 1972…Averaged 81.9 yards receiving per game in 1972, which ranks fourth on the school record list…Holds school record for average yards per catch in a season with 20.1 in 1972.



Joe Skladany, Lafayette-Linebacker-Named First Team All-American in 1981…Four-year starter who never missed a game…Boasts school records for career tackles (532) and blocked kicks in a season (3)…Team captain and two-time Team MVP who led nation's second-ranked defense in 1981.



Ed Smith, Bethel (KS)-Wide Receiver-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1985…Three-time First Team All-Conference selection (1984-86)…Holds 13 school records…His 47 career touchdown receptions were two short of the national record.



Paul Smith, Gettysburg (PA)-Return Specialist-Two-time First Team All-American as a kick- and punt-returner…Set three NCAA records, including still-standing record of 527 all-purpose yards in a game (1999)…1999 Centennial Conference Co-Player of the Year and four-time All-CC First Team selection.



Tom Stenglein, Colgate-Wide Receiver-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1984-85)…Two-time First Team All-ECAC pick (1984-85)…Colgate's all-time leader in receptions in a game (12), season (67) and career (144).



Dennis Thomas, Alcorn State-Center-Two-time Pittsburgh Courier First Team All-American (1972, 1973)…First and only offensive lineman in SWAC history to earn SWAC Offensive MVP honors (1973)…Member of 1970 SWAC Championship Team as a freshman and led teams to a 27-8-1 overall record.



Freddie Thomas, Troy-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection (1986-87) and helped lead Troy to the NCAA Division II National Championship in 1987…A two-time First Team All-Conference pick, he was named team captain in 1987.



Markus Thomas, Eastern Kentucky-Tailback-Finished career ranked third all-time in FCS history in rushing (5,149)…Two-time Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Year who led team to two conference titles…52 career rushing TDs.



Brad Tokar, Westminster (PA)-Running Back-Named First Team Little All-American in 1990…Two-time First Team NAIA All-America selection (1988, 1990)…Led Westminster to two NAIA Division II National Championships…Westminster's all-time leading rusher with 5,269 career yards.



Jay Wessler, Illinois College-Running Back-Named First Team NAIA All-American in 1979…Three-time member of the NAIA District All-Star Team…Three-time team MVP (1978-80) and Illinois Athlete of the Year (1979-81).



Brian Westbrook, Villanova-Running Back-Three-time First Team All-American (1998, 2000-01) and 2001 Walter Payton Award winner ranks second in NCAA annals with 9,512 career all-purpose yards…First player in college football history with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season (1998)…Two-time Atlantic 10 Player of the Year who still holds 37 school records.



Tim Whelan, Tufts (MA)-Running Back-1976 First Team All-American who set school single-season rushing records in consecutive seasons…1976 ECAC Division III Player of the Year and George H. "Bulger" Lowe Award as New England's best player for all divisions…234 rushing attempts in 1976 is school record.



Mike Wiggins, Iowa Wesleyan-Punter-Named First Team Little All-American in 1987 and an NAIA All-American in 1986 and 1987…Named National Punting Champion for the NAIA in 1987.



Jerry Woods, Northern Michigan-Defensive Back-Two-time First Team All-America selection and All-Conference pick (1987-88)… Returned 89 punts for 1,129 yards, a 12.6 yard average…Returned kickoffs for 1,475 yards, a 24.9 yard average and current school record.



John Zanieski, Yale-Middle Guard-Named First Team All-American and First Team All-Ivy League in 1984…Selected as the team's MVP in 1984…Finished second on school's quarterback sack list with 21.





2022 DIVISIONAL COACH CANDIDATE CAPSULE BIOS



Dick Biddle-Colgate (1996-13)-All-time winningest coach in Colgate and Patriot League history…2003 AFCA National Coach of the Year who led Raiders to an appearance in the 2003 FCS National Championship Game…Won seven conference titles and led teams to six NCAA playoff appearances.



Monte Cater-Lakeland (WI) (1981-86), Shepherd (WV) (1987-2017)-Finished career ranked first among active coaches in career victories (275)…Shepherd's all-time winningest coach who led teams to 17 conference titles and 13 postseason appearances…All-time leader in WVIAC wins and holds the conference record for Coach of the Year honors (13).



Paul Durham-Linfield (OR) (1948-67)-His team won seven conference championships…Named 1962 NAIA Coach of the Year…Was the athletics director at Linfield while coaching…Member of the Oregon Sports, Helms Athletic and NAIA Football Coaches Halls of Fame.



Jim Feix-Western Kentucky (1968-83)-Named Kodak College Coach of the Year for Division II in 1973 and 1975…Won or shared six conference titles…Three-time conference Coach of the Year (1973, 1978, 1980)…The winningest coach in school history…Charter member of the school Athletic Hall of Fame.



Howard Fletcher-Northern Illinois (1956-68)-Coached unbeaten NCAA College Division and NAIA National Championship team in 1963…Led NIU to three conference titles (1963-65)…Inducted into the NIU Athletic Hall of Fame…Was the runner-up as Kodak College Division Coach of the Year in 1963…Made three appearances in the Mineral Water Bowl.



Ross Fortier-Minnesota Moorhead (1970-92)-School's all-time winningest coach…Led his team to seven postseason playoffs and nine conference championships…Led 1981 team to unbeaten regular season and number one ranking in the final regular season poll…Member of the NAIA Hall of Fame.



Morley Fraser-Albion (MI) (1954-68)-Led Albion to five conference championship and was named the Small College Coach of the Year in 1964…Coached one All-American, five conference Players of the Year and 65 first team All-Conference selections…Was a Commander in the U.S. Navy during WWII…Received the Distinguished American Award from the Michigan Chapter of the NFF.



Danny Hale-West Chester (PA) (1984-88), Bloomsburg (PA) (1993-12)-Led Bloomsburg to berth in national championship game (2000), earning AFCA Division II Coach of the Year honors…Led teams to nine playoff appearances and at least a share of 14 PSAC East titles…Boasts most wins (173) in Bloomsburg history.



Eddie Hurt-Virginia Lynchburg (1925-28), Morgan State (1929-59)-Led Morgan State to six Black College National Championship and 14 CIAA titles…Posted 11 undefeated seasons, including the 1943 team that did not allow a score from a single opponent…From 1932-39, led Bears to 54-game streak without a loss.



Art Keller-Carthage (WI) (1952-82)-Named FWAA College Division Distinguished Coach in 1982 and four-time NAIA District Coach of the Year…Member of the NAIA District 14 Hall of Fame…Won eight conference titles and compiled three 14-game winning streaks…Member of the Carthage Hall of Fame and received the President's Medal of Honor.



Glenn Killinger-Dickinson (PA) (1922), Rensselaer (NY) (1927-32), Moravian (PA) (1933), West Chester (PA) (1934-41, 45-59)-Winningest coach in West Chester history…Member of the College Football Hall of Fame as a player and the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame…Had only one losing season in 37 years as a head coach.



Larry Korver-Northwestern College (IA) (1967-94)-Led Northwestern to two National Championships, 14 playoff appearances and 212 victories in 28 seasons on the sidelines…Twice named NAIA National Coach of the Year, he has coached 32 players to All-America status.



Roy Kramer-Central Michigan (1967-77)-Led CMU to the 1974 Division II National Championship, the lone national title in program history…1974 Division II Coach of the Year who guided teams to two conference titles…Coached 38 First Team All-Conference selections in career.



Maxie Lambright-Louisiana Tech (1967-78)-Led Tech to three consecutive Division II national titles from 1972-74…Boasted seven conference titles and named 1970s Southland Conference Coach of the Decade…Led program to Division I in 1975, earning two Independence Bowl berths, and coached 11 First Team All-Americans throughout career.



Dick Lowry-Wayne State (MI) (1974-79), Hillsdale (MI) (1980-96)-Won seven conference championships at both schools and earned five births in the NAIA national playoffs winning the National Championship in 1985…He was voted NAIA Coach of the Year in 1982 and was conference Coach of the Year six times.



John Luckhardt-Washington & Jefferson (PA) (1982-98), California (PA) (2002-11)-Led teams to 14 conference titles and 16 NCAA playoff appearances…Led W&J to Stagg Bowl in 1992 and '94 and named national runner-up both seasons…1992 AFCA DIII Coach of the Year and all-time winningest coach at W&J and Cal.



James Malosky-Minnesota Duluth (1958-97)-Winningest coach in Division II history at time of retirement…Led teams to nine conference championships…Named NSIC, MIAC and/or NAIA Coach of the Year 13 times…Produced 33 winning seasons in 40 years at UMD.



George Mihalik-Slippery Rock (PA) (1988-2015)-Most wins in SRU history, boasting 22 winning seasons in 28 years…Six-time PSAC Coach of the Year who won or shared eight PSAC Western Division championships and made six trips to the NCAA playoffs…Perfect 17-0 home record in his final three seasons.



Don Miller-Trinity (CT) (1967-98)-Recorded 28 winning seasons out of 32…Retired as the all-time winningest Division III football coach in New England history (now second)…Four-time NESCAC Coach of the Year and 1993 New England Division II/III Coach of the Year…Team recorded best record in NESCAC seven times.



Steve Mohr-Trinity (TX) (1990-2013)-Led Trinity to a 2002 Stagg Bowl appearance and 12 playoff berths…All-time winningest coach in school history and five-time AFCA Regional Coach of the Year…Boasts 16 conference titles and holds SCAC record for overall wins (186) and SCAC victories (96).



Charles Murphy-Middle Tennessee State (1947-68)-Captured seven Volunteer State Athletic Conference Championships…Won seven Ohio Valley Conference Championships…Named Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year in 1965.



Jim Ostendarp-Amherst (MA) (1959-91)-Named UPI Small College Coach of the Year in 1964…Selected as the New York Football Writers Division II/III Coach of the Year in 1984…Captured 13 Little Three titles…Named AFCA/Kodak New England Coach of the Year in 1961 and 1964.



Forrest Perkins-Wisconsin-Whitewater (1956-84)-At the time of his retirement, he ranked second on the active wins list on the Division III level…Named NAIA Coach of the Year in 1966…The all-time winningest coach in conference and school history…captured 11 conference titles.



Bill Ramseyer-Wilmington (OH) (1972-90), Virginia's College at Wise (1991-2001)-Three-time District Coach of the Year…Seven Hall of Fame inductions, including NAIA Hall of Fame (1997)…Coached his teams to a winning season in 24-of-30 seasons…Coached Wilmington to an NAIA National Runner-Up in 1980…Coached 70 All-Americans.



Dwight Reed-Lincoln (MO) (1949-71)-Teams won three conference titles…Coached 93 All-Americans in four sports…The football stadium at Lincoln University was named for him.



Pete Schmidt-Albion (MI) (1983-96)-Teams won nine MIAA championships (seven outright), five NCAA Division III playoff appearances and the 1994 NCAA Division III National Championship… 1994 AFCA National Coach of the Year.



Gideon Smith-Hampton (1921-40)-Led Pirates to 1922 Black College National Championship… Recorded four CIAA titles and two unbeaten seasons in career…Longest tenured coach in Hampton history, boasting the second-most wins all-time at the school.



Clyde "Buck" Starbeck-Northern Iowa (1936-42, 1945-57)-Captured seven conference championships in 10 years…Went 31 consecutive conference games without a defeat…Member of the University of Northern Iowa Hall of Fame.



Clarence Stasavich-Lenoir-Rhyne (NC) (1946-61), East Carolina (1962-69)-Lenoir-Rhyne's all-time winningest coach who led team to 1960 NAIA National Championship…1959 NAIA National Coach of the Year, boasting three undefeated seasons at LR… Led ECU to most successful three-year campaign in school history (27-3 from 1963-65).



Lou Wacker-Emory & Henry (VA) (1982-2004)-Most wins in Emory & Henry history, leading the Wasps to five NCAA playoff appearances…11 ODAC titles, including six-of-seven from 1994-00…Boasted a 37-game home winning streak from 1991-98.



John Whitehead-Lehigh (1976-86)-Named Division II Coach of the Year in 1977 and Division I-AA Coach of the Year in 1979…Captured the 1977 Division II National Championship…Runner-up in the 1979 Division I-AA National Championship.



Alex Yunevich-Alfred (NY) (1937-41, 1946-76)-Had six undefeated teams…His team was 1971 Lambert Bowl Division III champions of the East…Named Small College Coach of the Year in 1956 by the Washington Touchdown Club and same in 1971 by the NY Football Writers.



Allen Zikmund-Nebraska-Kearney (1955-71)-His teams won 11 conference titles…Nine of his players were named NAIA All-Americas and 67 made All-Conference…Member of the NAIA Hall of Fame.