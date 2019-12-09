Alabama's 2019 Team Captains, MVP named

The Alabama football team held its annual awards banquet Sunday evening at the Birmingham Sheraton.

Alabama head coach Nick Saba naddressed an audience that included members of the team, coaching staff, administration and support staff following the awards session in which he recapped the 2019 season and stated the goals for the upcoming matchup against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020.

The Crimson Tide named four captains on Sunday with Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith and Tua Tagovailoa chosen as the representatives for the 2019 team.

The complete list of award winners is as follows.

Unsung Hero Award

To the player who has made significant contributions to the success of the team and received the least recognition for it

Josh Jobe, Chris Owens, Kendall Randolph, Major Tennison, Matt Womack

Outstanding Senior Scholar

To the senior with the highest GPA



Commitment to Academic Excellence Award

To the player who has demonstrated the greatest commitment and achievement in his academic endeavors during the previous year

Miller Forristall, Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Joshua McMillon, Eddie Smith, Jedrick Wills Jr.

Iron Man Award

To the player(s) who have shown the most dedication to the individual and team goals of the Crimson Tide's year-round strength and conditioning program

DJ Dale, Christian Harris, Evan Neal, Byron Young

Most Inspiring Player

To the player who affects the whole team by his attitude as well as his performance (voted on by the players)

Tua Tagovailoa

Pat Trammel Award

To a senior player whose character and contributions to the Alabama Football Team most personify the All-American youth of today and has reflected qualities of Integrity, Character, Importance of Academics and Inspirational Leadership during their time at Alabama

Shyheim Carter, Jared Mayden

Outstanding Defensive Performer

To the player with the most tackles/points

Trevon Diggs, Anfernee Jennings, Terrell Lewis, Xavier McKinney

Up-Front Award

To the outstanding lineman from each unit

Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Christian Barmore, Phidarian Mathis

Defensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Shyheim Carter, Raekwon Davis, Shane Lee, Patrick Surtain II

Offensive Achievement Award

To the player who has played a critical role in the effectiveness of this unit

Miller Forristall, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, DeVonta Smith

President's Award

To a player from each unit who has shown perseverance in making outstanding contributions to the team's success

Mac Jones, Alex Leatherwood, Henry Ruggs III, Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jefferson County Distinguished Alumnus Award

A former player who has exemplified the principles, values, character and attitude that make a person successful either during a particular life experience or over aperiod of time

Dr. Gaylon McCollough

Special Teams Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable special teams player

Slade Bolden, Thomas Fletcher, Ale Kaho, Jaylen Waddle

Offensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable offensive player

Jerry Jeudy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jedrick Wills Jr.

Defensive Player of the Year Award

To the most valuable defensive player

Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney

Most Valuable Player Award

To the overall most valuable player on the team (voted on by the players)

Tua Tagovailoa

Captain Awards

To the players elected by their teammates as permanent team captains (voted on by the players)

Anfernee Jennings, Xavier McKinney, DeVonta Smith, Tua Tagovailoa