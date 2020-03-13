Alex Reese Arrested for Public Intoxication

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball junior forward Alex Reese was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Friday morning.

Reese was released after his $300 bond was posted, per the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Cecil Hurt of Tuscaloosa News was the first to break the story.

The news comes after the Crimson Tide’s season came to a sudden end on Thursday following the cancellation of the SEC men’s basketball tournament.

Reese was a consistent start for the team, averaging 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

There are no further details at this time.

