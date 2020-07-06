Alex Tchikou Signs with Alabama Basketball

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Just one day following his commitment to the Crimson Tide, four-star power forward Alex Tchikou signed his National Letter of Intent with Alabama basketball and will play for the team in the 2020-2021 season.

Tchikou is a consensus four-star signee and No. 6 player at his position and the No. 36 overall recruit according to Rivals.com.

“Alex is exactly the type of front court player we’re looking for in our system,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said in a statement. “He’s long and athletic with guard skills. He can shoot and play on the perimeter as a 6-11 wing while also adding rebounding and shot-blocking in the paint. Alex’s attitude and work ethic is outstanding and he has shown tremendous improvement in the past year. Alex has great upside and we’re confident he will fit in perfect with the gym rats we currently have in our program.”

Tchikou was originally a 2021 prospect, but reclassified last week and became eligible for the upcoming season. At 6-11 and 210 pounds, he possesses great length and will be an asset at both ends of the court.

Originally from Paris, Tchikou played last season at Dream City Christian High School in Glendale, Ari. There, he accounted for 16.0 points per game along with 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game.

With the rest of the 2020 class, Tchikou is joined by four-star guard Josh Primo, four-star forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton, three-star forward Darius Miles and three-star guard Keon Ellis.

Yale grad-transfer Jordan Bruner has also signed on to play for the Crimson Tide in his last year of eligibility.